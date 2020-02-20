Centenary Stage Company Will Present ACT III: A MUSICAL JOURNEY

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day early as Centenary Stage Company presents Act III: A Musical Journey featuring Irish Tenor, Timothy Smith on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00pm. The performance will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Act III: A Musical Journey tells of Timothy Smith's journey through becoming an Irish tenor, singing for three US Presidents and how life can come full circle, if we work at it. Enjoy a matinee of Irish favorites, amongst other great songs of the last 50 years, in this wide ranging program about life, family and Smith's love of the stage.

Timothy Liam Smith, a stage veteran since the age of five, has been performing in America and Europe for over 50 years. His credits include dozens of television commercials, independent films, television pilots, regional theater, opera and over 30 years of Irish tenor performances. Smith was a regular performer with the Celtic Theater Company, in residence at Seton Hall University for many years. Outside of the theater, Tim has been a councilman and Mayor in Roxbury Township and owns and operates a financial services company.

Act III: A Musical Journey will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue Hackettstown, NJ on Sunday, March 8th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $22.50 for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to every performance. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across our social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





