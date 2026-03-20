Centenary Stage Company Sets 2026 Women Playwrights Series Lineup

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Centenary Stage Company has announced the selections for its 2026 Women Playwrights Series, which will feature three staged readings this April at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University.

The series will open on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. with BIG MONEY by Lauren Ferebee. The play follows a group of employees at a New York advertising agency tasked with developing a campaign to “sell guns to moms,” as they navigate professional ambition and personal values under pressure.

The second reading, BREEDERS by Megan Campisi, will take place April 8 at 7:00 p.m. The play centers on six expectant parents in a childbirth class, exploring anxieties and perspectives surrounding parenthood.

The series will conclude on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. with NOT IT! by Kathleen Coudle-King, which follows three sisters sorting through their late parent’s belongings while confronting decisions about caregiving for their developmentally disabled sibling.

The Women Playwrights Series, established in 1992, is a developmental program that presents new works by women playwrights through staged readings paired with professional directors and actors. Each performance includes a post-show discussion, allowing audiences to provide feedback as part of the development process.

The series is free to attend, with donations encouraged. Advance seat reservations require a $5 fee. Tickets and additional information are available at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979-0900.