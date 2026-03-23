BIG MONEY Staged Reading To Be Presented At Centenary Stage Company

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Centenary Stage Company will present a staged reading of BIG MONEY on April 1 at 7:00 p.m. in the Sitnik Theatre on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey. The reading is part of the company’s Women Playwrights Series, which focuses on developing new work by women writers.

Written by Lauren Ferebee, Big Money is set in the advertising industry and follows four professionals tasked with developing a campaign tied to gun marketing. The play explores themes of ambition, identity, and ethical compromise as the characters navigate professional pressure and personal values.

Ferebee is an award-winning writer whose work includes the play Brilliance, a finalist for the 2023 Woodward/Newman Award, and Goods, which received the Kennedy Center Award and was produced by Artemisia Theatre. In addition to her theatre work, she writes for television and has published short fiction in multiple outlets.

The Women Playwrights Series serves as a platform for early-stage development, offering audiences the opportunity to experience new plays through staged readings and post-performance engagement.

Ticket Information

The performance will take place at the Sitnik Theatre, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Tickets are available at centenarystageco.org or by calling (908) 979-0900.