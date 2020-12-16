Centenary Stage Company Rings In The New Year With The January Thaw Music Festival

Centenary Stage Company kicks off 2021 with the annual January Thaw Music Festival in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. The festival features The Blue Dahlia on Saturday, January 9 at 8:00 PM and Chuchito Valdes on Saturday, January 23 at 8:00 PM.

Both concerts will be held in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $15.00 to $22.50 in advance and are $5.00 more on the day of the performance. Centenary Stage Company will also be hosting a live stream option in conjunction with both concerts at $10.00 per access link.

To purchase tickets or your live stream access link visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

From the bistros of Paris to the clubs of NYC and led by singer-songwriter Dahlia Dumont on her ukulele, The Blue Dahlia features lyrics in English and French while effortlessly blending French-Mexican waltz, klezmer, Americana and reggae with the warm and joyous voice of jazz and French chanson all on a cheerfully easy-going global fusion set.

Following in the footsteps of his famed father Chucho Valdes and grandfather Bebo Valdes, Chuchito Valdes continues the legacy of great piano players from Cuba. With influences of Caribbean rhythms and jazz, Chuchito creates an exciting and energetic blend of spicy music captivating with his sensitivity and driving excitement with his dynamic band.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.