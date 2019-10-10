Centenary Stage Company Presents Young Audience Series A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD

Arnold Lobel's treasured characters hop from page to stage in a story of friendship and adventure as Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series presents A Year with Frog and Toad for a special, one day only performance, November 2nd at 11:00 am in The Little Theatre located at 400 Jefferson Street Hackettstown, NJ.

A hit on Broadway, A Year with Frog and Toad was nominated for three Tony Awards - including Best Musical. Based on Arnold Lobel's well-loved books, and featuring a hummable score by Robert and Willie Reale, this whimsical show follows two great friends - the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad - through four fun-filled seasons. Waking from hibernation in the Spring, Frog and Toad plant gardens, swim, rake leaves, go sledding and learn life lessons along the way. The two best friends celebrate and rejoice in the differences that make them unique and special. Part vaudeville, part make believe... all charm, A Year with Frog and Toad tells the story of a friendship that endures throughout the seasons.

A special in-house performance of A Year with Frog and Toad will be taking place Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 am and open to the general public. The performance will be held in the Little Theatre at 400 Jefferson St Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for A Year with Frog and Toad are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. Centenary Stage Company will also be offering a special $5.00 ticket price to Hackettstown residents with a valid ID or utility bill reflecting a Hackettstown address.

Several times a year, the Young Audience Series offers stage adaptations of beloved classic children's literature. These performances are typically scheduled upon request of a larger school group, however, pending availability will be opened to the general public. In addition to "in-house" performances the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring. Call the Centenary Stage Company box office directly at 908-979-0900 to book your school group.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The CSC box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every performance. The CSC box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.





