Centenary Stage Company Presents THE LADYKILLERS By Graham Linehan

Next onstage at Centenary Stage Company is The Ladykillers by Graham Linehan. Performances will run February 17 - March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

A sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing. Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet, but strict, Mrs. Wilberforce. The villains plot to involve her, unwittingly, in Marcus' brilliantly conceived heist job. The police are left stumped but Mrs. Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet. With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help her, Mrs. Wilberforce is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

Starring in this production is Colleen Smith Wallnau, as Mrs. Wilberforce who has previously been seen at Centenary Stage Company in productions of An Enemy of the People, Apples in Winter, and various staged readings for the Women Playwrights Series. Leading the gang of ruffians is Carl Wallnau as Professor Marcus. Wallnau has been seen on CSC's stages many times, and most recently as Scrooge in the 2020 and 2021 Holiday production of A Christmas Carol. Making up the gang are David Edwards as Major Courtney who has previously been seen in The Sunshine Boys, The Mousetrap, and The Cripple of Inishmaan and David Sitler as Louis who has been seen in productions of The Ghost Train, The Things They Carried, and An Enemy of the People. Centenary University and Centenary Stage Company alumni, Nick Bettens joins the cast as Harry Robinson having been previously seen in productions of She Kills Monsters, 1984, and Avenue Q. Rounding out the crew is current student Connor McCrea as One Round. McCrea has been seen in productions of Living Dead in Denmark, Alice in Slasherland, and Whippoorwill. Also in this production is Benedict Dawn Cross as Constable MacDonald and current student Emily Kurnides as Mrs. Jane Tromleyton. Dawn Cross was most recently seen at Centenary Stage Company in the 2022 Holiday Spectacular, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella and RENT, and Kurnides has been seen in productions of Living Dead in Denmark, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, and Macbeth.

Performance dates and times for The Ladykillers are Thursdays, February 23 and March 2 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, February 17, 24 and March 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 18, 25 and March 4 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, February 19, 26 and March 5 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesdays, February 22 and March 1; and Friday, February 17. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.

Centenary Stage Company offers discounted tickets for NJEA members with proof of membership. This is a 15% discount on ticket prices for performances of Centenary Stage Company theatre productions from Sunday through Friday.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.