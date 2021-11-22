Centenary Stage Company Offers Special Discounts On Tickets For A CHRISTMAS CAROL, Black Friday, And Cyber Monday.

Centenary Stage Company will be offering special discounts and ticket prices for the preview performance of A Christmas Carol, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday. Terms and conditions apply, non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final. For more information go to centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

The preview performance of Stephen Temperley's adaptation of A Christmas Carol on Friday, November 26 at 2:00 pm will feature a special $10.00 rush ticket price for Hackettstown Residents with proof of address. This discounted ticket is for in-person purchases the day of with proof of address. The offer is not eligible for advance ticket sales on-line or over the phone. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Centenary Stage Company will also be offering special discounts on tickets for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. This Friday, November 26th, 2021, get $10 off any adult ticket for any performance of A Christmas Carol, The Blue Dahlia, American Patchwork Quartet, Best of The Eagles, and/or Meteor Shower. To access this special deal, use coupon code HUMBUG at check-out online at centenarystageco.org, over the phone at (908) 979-0900, or in-person at the Centenary Stage Company box office. Terms and conditions apply; this sale is only available Friday, November 26th, 2021 from 12:00 am until 11:59 pm, due to social distancing guidelines there is a limit of 2 per order, and this offer may not be combined with any other discount or special offer. This deal does not include live streamed performances. Non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final.

Centenary Stage Company will have another special deal for Cyber Monday. From 12:00 am until 11:59 pm on Monday, November 29, 2021, use code CYBER at check-out online at centenarystageco.org for $5.00 off any ticket for any performance of any show of Centenary Stage Company's 2021-22 Season. This deal does not include live streamed performances, Young Performers Workshop performances, New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet performances, and the Yellow Brick Road concert event. Terms and conditions apply; this sale is only available online Monday, November 29, 2021 from 12:00 am until 11:59 pm, due to social distancing guidelines there is a limit of 2 per order, and this offer may not be combined with any other discount or special offer. Non-transferable, non-refundable, all sales are final.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.