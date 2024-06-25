Centenary Stage Company Kicks Off Summer Fest 2024 With GREASE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This summer, Centenary Stage Company presents their summer musical series beginning with Grease. Performances for Grease will run July 11 – 21 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Here is Rydell High's senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding "Burger Palace Boys" and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking "Pink Ladies" in bobby socks and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s in this musical. Head "greaser" Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their "Summer Nights" as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as "Greased Lightnin'," "It's Raining on Prom Night," "Alone at the Drive-In Movie" recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world's most popular musicals. “A lively and funny musical – as well as the dancingest one in town. It's a winner... the songs are dandies... with zip and charm.

The sheer energy of Grease carries all before it” – New York Daily News The cast of Grease will include Centenary University students, alumni, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Raymond Ocasio IV, Mackenzey Reilly, Nicole Boscarino, Megan Schmiedhauser, Stacie Michelle, Lauren Noack, Dan F. Sims, Ryan Griffin, Josh Crowley, Billy Mills, Cody Jackson, Griffin Gartlgruber, Deirdre Bryant, Erin Clark, Arianna Cacioppo, Najee Tariq, Jeremy Ashton, Maximus Klevence, Kyle Hendricks, Saquan Williams, Sophie Belkin, Cherise Graham, Sam Lewis, Hope Keil, and Pamela Welsch. Directing this production of Grease is Michael Restaino. Michael Restaino is a multi-hyphenated creative with a diverse background in working on theatrical experiences world-wide.

Previous Centenary Stage Company works include Rock of Ages (Director/Choreographer) and The Little Mermaid (co-Director/Choreographer.)

As an advocate for the arts, Michael actively works to mentor emerging talent by being dedicated to creating a safe and welcoming theatrical environment, prioritizing inclusivity, diversity and respect within the industry. Michael is excited to be going back to Rydell High and bringing a new vision to Grease.

More Information

Performance dates and times for Grease are Thursdays, July 11 and 18 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 12 and 19 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 13 and 20 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 14 and 21 at 2:00 pm. Tickets for Grease range from $29.50 - $35.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances.

The Summerfest musical will also feature family night on Thursday evening performances, with a Buy One, Get One ticket special beginning at 5:30 PM in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Comments