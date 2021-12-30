Centenary Stage Company January Thaw Music Festival Welcomes American Patchwork Quartet

Centenary Stage Company is starting off the New Year with their January Thaw Music Festival and will include a performance by American Patchwork Quartet on January 22 at 8:00 pm. The performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for American Patchwork Quartet range from $15.00 to $22.50, and increase $5.00 the day of the performances. The performance will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

American Patchwork Quartet will be coming to the Sitnik stage on January 22, 2022, at 8:00 pm. Highly acclaimed artists Falu Shah (vocals), Clay Ross (guitar/vocals), Clarence Penn (drums), and Yasushi Nakamura (bass) showcase the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America's past. Centenary Stage Company will also be hosting A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet on January 22, 2022, at 3:00 pm. This event is free to attend with reservations required and made possible through the ArtsCONNECT program of Mid Atlantic Arts Foundation with support from the National Endowment for the Arts. Patrons who attend this outreach program will also receive $10 off their tickets to see American Patchwork Quartet. To make a reservation for A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Performances for Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will take place throughout January 2022. American Patchwork Quartet will perform on January 225 at 8:00 pm, and A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet will take play on January 22 at 3:00 pm. Tickets for American Patchwork Quartet range from $15.00 to $22.50, and A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet is free to attend. Those who attend A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet will receive $10.00 off their tickets to see American Patchwork Quartet. All ticket prices increase $5.00 the day of the performances. Each of these events will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will conclude with a performance by Best of the Eagles on January 29, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 each and increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. The performance by Best of the Eagles will also be live streamed and links are available for $10.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit centenarystageco.org org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

The 2021-22 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.