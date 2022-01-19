Centenary Stage Company January Thaw Music Festival Continues With AMERICAN PATCHWORK QUARTET

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival continues with a performance by American Patchwork Quartet on January 22 at 8:00 pm as well as pre-show presentation A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet on January 22 at 3:00 pm.

Both the pre-show presentation and the performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Tickets for American Patchwork Quartet range from $15.00 to $22.50, and increase $5.00 the day of the performances.

The performance will also be live streamed, and links are available for $10.00 each. A Conversation with American Patchwork Quartet is a free public event, and those who attend will receive $10.00 off their adult ticket to the evening's concert. For more information, go to centenarystageco.org or call Centenary Stage Company's box office at (908) 979-0900.

NYC-based American Patchwork Quartet is on a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music. Grammy-nominated vocalist Falu Shah, Grammy-winning guitarist/vocalist Clay Ross, 3x Grammy-winning drummer Clarence Penn, and highly acclaimed bassist Yasushi Nakamura showcase the dynamic diversity of contemporary culture by reimagining timeless songs from America's past.

American Patchwork Quartet draws on a repertoire of centuries-old American folk songs that highlight America's immigrant roots. They showcase America's dynamic present by combining the diverse talent of four US citizens, each with a unique cultural background. In this quartet, old songs are made new through creative arrangements that highlight the exceptional and well-honed skills of each band member.

Centenary Stage Company's January Thaw Music Festival will conclude with a performance by Best of the Eagles on January 29, 2022 at 8:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 each and increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. The performance by Best of the Eagles will also be live streamed and links are available for $10.00. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

