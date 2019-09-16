Cent. Stage Co. Presents POLKADOTS: THE COOL KIDS MUSICAL

The Centenary Stage Company Young Audience Season returns for the 2019 - 2020 season with Polkadots: the Cool Kids Musicalon September 26th thru September 30th in the Little Theater on the campus of Centenary University at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ. The story follows 8-year-old Lily Polkadot who just moved to the "Squares Only" small town of Rockaway. As the first Polkadot in an all Square school, Lily faces an almost impossible task of gaining acceptance from her peers. From daily bullying to segregated drinking fountains, Lily's quest seems hopeless until she meets Sky, a shy Square boy whose curiosity for her unique polkadot skin blooms into an unexpected pal-ship. Inspired by the events of The Little Rock 9, Polkadots serves as a colorful history lesson for children, reminding them that our individual differences make us awesome, not outcasts.

Performance dates and times are Thursday September 26 at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday September 27th and 28th at 8pm, Sunday September 29th at 2pm, and Monday September 30th at 7pm. There will be a relaxed performance on Friday September 27th at 11am.Centenary Stage Company's Autism-Friendly Relaxed Performances allow families with children on the autism spectrum or with other sensory sensitivities to enjoy high-quality live entertainment in a safe, welcoming, sensory-friendly environment. Autism-friendly relaxed performances provide a judgement-free environment that may include lighting and sound levels that are modulated to reduce anxiety and stress, a relaxed attitude toward noise and moving around during the show, and a separate break area with soft seating, fidget toys, and activities. Ushers and volunteers are specifically trained to assist you in this environment.

In addition to "in-house" performances, the Young Audience Series offers a selection of productions available for touring. Book a production of Polkadots for your school and bring the fun right to you! a?? For more information or for tickets, please contact the Centenary Stage Company box office at 908-979-0900 or log onto Centenarystageco.org. The box office is open 1-5pm on Monday through Friday, as well as two hours prior to every performance, and is located at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





