Cent. Stage Co. Holds Auditions for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

Centenary Stage Company, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in residency on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ approximately 50 miles west of NYC, will be holding auditions for its Family Holiday Spectacular Beauty and the Beast! Auditions will be held Saturday, September 14th from 6 to 9PM and Sunday, September 15th from 1 to 5PM in the Lackland Center Dance Studio at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Call backs, if needed, will be on Monday, September 16th from 3 to 6PM. No appointment is necessary. All roles are available. Those attending should bring sheet music and prepare a song appropriate to the material. An accompanist will be provided. Auditioning talent may also be asked to read from the script. Sides will be provided. Also, be prepared to move if a dance call is required. Rehearsals begin September 29th. Performances are from November 29th to December 15th. For more details on Beauty and the Beast, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Step into the enchanted world of Broadway's modern classic, Disney's Beauty and the Beast, an international sensation that played a remarkable 13-year run on Broadway and has been produced in 37 countries worldwide. Based on the Academy Award-winning animated feature, the stage version includes all of the wonderful songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Mr. Menken and Tim Rice. The original Broadway production ran for over thirteen years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed into his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

For more information or to get tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor Heath Village Retirement Community, The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You