Celeste Lannen-Kooistra Appointed Artistic Director of Puffin Cultural Forum
Lannen-Kooistra will oversee a new season of performances, exhibitions, and community-based arts programs.
The Puffin Cultural Forum has appointed its new Artistic Director, Celeste Lannen-Kooistra, who is arriving just in time to launch a highly anticipated new season of events and exhibitions. An enthusiastic, NYC-based Programming Director and highly detail-oriented Events Manager, Celeste brings more than a decade of experience managing high-profile programs and world-class events to Teaneck and Bergen County.
Celeste joins the Forum after an impressive run with the Lehman Center for the Performing Arts and The 92nd Street Y (92NY). During her time at 92NY, she launched and ran Collective by 92NY, a successful program for adults in their 20s and 30s that significantly increased Millennial and Gen Z attendance. Celeste also prides herself on her volunteer work with organizations such as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and DRA (Dancers Responding to AIDS). She has extensive experience with high-impact fundraising galas for nonprofit organizations across NYC, including the Harmony Program, Lycée Français de New York, and the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.
Celeste Lannen-Kooistra said, 'I have spent much of my career striving to create meaningful programs that make a lasting impact on the communities I serve. There is nothing quite like seeing the joy on patrons' faces as they leave an event feeling inspired, connected, or positively impacted by the experience. I am thrilled to join Puffin and bring exciting new programming to the Forum that supports its mission of creating meaningful impact through the arts.'
As Artistic Director, Celeste will spearhead the new season of programming at the Forum. Her dynamic experience and vision will usher in a new era of thought-provoking performances, discussions, exhibitions, and programs that spark dialogue and celebrate the arts within the Teaneck community and beyond.
The Forum's renewed programming reflects The Puffin Foundation's long-standing commitment to social justice, artistic freedom, civic engagement, and the transformative power of the arts. Programming will demonstrate the belief that all politics is local, connecting national and global issues to the lived experiences of local communities. Through the arts, the Forum will provide opportunities for audiences to engage with important issues, encounter diverse perspectives, and explore how local communities can participate in creating meaningful change.
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