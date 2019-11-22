Celebrate the Spirit of Kwanzaa at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the Kwanzaa Festival & Marketplace on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.

Celebrate culture, creative expression and community at NJPAC's Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, featuring arts and crafts, face painting, music and dance activities including a performance by Umoja Dance Company. Classes offered will include drumming, storytelling, puppetry, West African dance, Soul Step, Jersey Club, Capeoira, Afrobeats, Zumba® and so much more.

This year's Master of Ceremony of Kwanzaa is Baba Abdel R. Salaam, Founding Director, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and Artistic Director, DanceAfrica New York.

Join their engaged partners:



Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Alpha Omega Chapter

Delta Sigma Theta, New Jersey Alumnae Chapter

GlassRoots

La Casa de Don Pedro

Newark Museum

Kwanzaa Marketplace

Fri, Dec 20 @ 6-10PM

Sat, Dec 21 @ 9AM-5PM



NJPAC's most popular community marketplace offers more options than ever! Custom and cultural clothing, handcrafted jewelry, original designer hats, bath & body products, candles, books, art and more! It's one-stop shopping for all your holiday gift-giving needs.

NJPAC's Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace are made possible through the generosity of Leon and Toby Cooperman.

Sponsored by Whole Foods Market



NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)









