Celebrate the Spirit of Kwanzaa at New Jersey Performing Arts Center
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents the Kwanzaa Festival & Marketplace on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 9:00 a.m.
Celebrate culture, creative expression and community at NJPAC's Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace, featuring arts and crafts, face painting, music and dance activities including a performance by Umoja Dance Company. Classes offered will include drumming, storytelling, puppetry, West African dance, Soul Step, Jersey Club, Capeoira, Afrobeats, Zumba® and so much more.
This year's Master of Ceremony of Kwanzaa is Baba Abdel R. Salaam, Founding Director, Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and Artistic Director, DanceAfrica New York.
Join their engaged partners:
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Beta Alpha Omega Chapter
Delta Sigma Theta, New Jersey Alumnae Chapter
GlassRoots
La Casa de Don Pedro
Newark Museum
Kwanzaa Marketplace
Fri, Dec 20 @ 6-10PM
Sat, Dec 21 @ 9AM-5PM
NJPAC's most popular community marketplace offers more options than ever! Custom and cultural clothing, handcrafted jewelry, original designer hats, bath & body products, candles, books, art and more! It's one-stop shopping for all your holiday gift-giving needs.
NJPAC's Kwanzaa Festival and Marketplace are made possible through the generosity of Leon and Toby Cooperman.
Sponsored by Whole Foods Market
NJPAC
One Center Street
Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722)