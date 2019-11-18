Celebrate The 35th Anniversary Of THIS IS SPINAL TAP With Rob Reiner At NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Rob Reiner & This Is Spinal Tap on Friday, April 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.



Celebrate the 35th anniversary of This Is Spinal Tap, the cult film that launched the mockumentary genre and the careers of some of the smartest names in comedy: Christopher Guest, Michael McKean and Harry Shearer. Following "the loudest band in England" on their comeback tour, this endlessly quotable masterpiece skewers the pretensions of both rock stars and documentary filmmakers. The screening will be followed by an in-person conversation with comic genius Rob Reiner, the film's director, co-writer and co-star.



As an actor, Reiner first came to national prominence with the role of Michael Stivic on All in the Family, a role that earned him two Emmy Awards during the 1970s. As a director, Reiner was recognized by the Directors Guild of America (DGA) with nominations for the coming of age drama film Stand By Me, the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally... and the military courtroom drama A Few Good Men. He also directed the psychological horror-thriller Misery and the romantic comedy fantasy adventure The Princess Bride.





Tickets to see Rob Reiner & This Is Spinal Tap are On-Sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.





