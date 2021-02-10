Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Celebrate Black History Month With Two River Theater

Programming begins February 17.

Feb. 10, 2021  

Join Two River Theater for any or all of these classes and workshops for teachers, students, theater lovers & more!

Teaching Baldwin: The ART of Social Justice

2/17/2021 at 2:00 PM

James Baldwin was one of the greatest writers of the 20th Century, and a journey through his work reveals the American tragedy of race and class and their effects on history and politics in our democratic society. An essayist, novelist and a Black gay man, Baldwin's acerbic analysis of America is still relevant as are his questions about this country's desire for a more perfect union in the time of Black Lives Matter. This workshop will provide insightful avenues to discuss the politics of democracy in a racially charged time, by infusing Baldwin's work into the conversation and addressing the humanity of a multi-racial nation. It will be led by journalist, Two River Theater Community Relations Manager and VP of the T. Thomas Fortune Foundation Gilda Rogers, with special guest Alan C. Burgess.

Basic Acting Techniques with Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden

2/21/2021 at 2:00 PM

Two River artistic family favorites Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden take you inside the actor's process with this two-class series on analyzing text and seeking deeper meaning in theatrical works, as both an artist and as a human being. Actors at all levels of experience are welcome to join Crystal and Brandon in a basic acting technique class centered around monologue performance, with additional insight into how to shift performance techniques from the audition room to the camera. This class is $30, attendance to this class as well as the Feb 28 discussion on Black female playwrights on race and America for $50.

Black Female Playwrights with Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden

2/28/2021 at 2:00 PM

Two River artistic family favorites Crystal Dickinson and Brandon J. Dirden take you inside the actor's process with this two-class series on analyzing text and seeking deeper meaning in theatrical works, as both an artist and as a human being. In this class, Crystal and Brandon will present scenes from works by Black female playwrights, and participate in a discussion led by co-moderators Gilda Rogers and Taylor Barfield to explore the ways in which these artists addressed American issues of race and gender. The class is $30, enjoy this class as well as the Feb 21 on basic acting techniques for $50.

To sign up, visit tworivertheater.org


