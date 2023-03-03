Cece Teneal Returns To Centenary Stage Company For 2023 Concert Series On March 18

Divas of Soul starring CeCe Teneal will be coming to Centenary Stage Company on March 18 at 8:00pm. This performance will take place in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $30.00 for all seats with an increase of $5 the day of the event. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company welcomes CeCe Teneal back to the Sitnik Stage with her new show, Divas of Soul Starring CeCe Teneal. CSC patrons may recognize Teneal from her performance at CSC's 2021 Curtain Up! Gala which featured her show Portrait of a Queen.

Starting out as a cover band artist CeCe Teneal has performed all over the globe for vast audiences. Travelling to over 40 countries, Teneal has shared the stage with Buddy Guy, Joe Cocker, Johnny Lang, Betty Wright, Cameo, Robert Randolph & the Family Band and the legendary B.B. King. An award-winning songstress in her own right, Ms. Teneal has been nominated for four Independent Music Awards and claimed the title for 2011 Best Gospel Song ("I Heard You Prayin") and 2011 Best R&B Album (Train from Osteen), as well as 2018 Best Soul/Funk/Fusion Song ("Danger"). Other accolades include the 2008-2010 Orlando Best Live Band, the 2017 Orlando Music Trailblazer Award, and the honor of being chosen as the halftime headliner for the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Whether through her songwriting or vocals she still carries the energy of a country girl at heart. Blues and soul are her roots, but she pulls influences from jazz and funk as well. Divas of Soul starring CeCe Teneal's blend of sounds and melodies inspired by Aretha Franklin tell a story of culture and generational history. Divas of Soul starring Cece Teneal will hit the Sitnik Stage on March 18 at 8:00pm.

All 2023 Concert Series performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Divas of Soul starring Cece Teneal will take place on March 18 at 8:00pm. Ticket prices are $30.00 for all seats with an increase of $5 the day of the event.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00pm-5:00pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.