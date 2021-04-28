Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Catalyst Quartet Returns to 'Lot of Strings' With UNCOVERED

UNCOVERED celebrates the music of Black composers whose work is often underheard. 

Apr. 28, 2021  
The Catalyst Quartet will return to Lot of Strings after a triumphant performance of their rendition of Bach's Goldberg Variations and Philip Glass's String Quartet No. 3 last Summer. Since that time the Grammy Award-winning ensemble has released a new recording to much acclaim. Now, the ensemble will return with selections from their UNCOVERED project. UNCOVERED, which was recently broadcast from the Greene Space on WQXR, celebrates the music of Black composers whose work is often underheard.

On May 16th, the program will include two pieces by Florence Price, Negro Folksongs in Counterpoint and String Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, and George Walker's Lyric for Strings.

Here is a sneak peek of Catalyst in action: https://youtu.be/L6mk2ZgaUXs

The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet was founded by the internationally-acclaimed Sphinx Organization in 2010. The ensemble (Karla Donehew Perez, violin; Abi Fayette, violin; Paul Laraia, viola; and Karlos Rodriguez, cello) believes in the unity that can be achieved through music and imagine their programs and projects with this in mind, redefining and reimagining the classical music experience.

Bachtrack described the Lot of Strings experience this way: "Spectators with their folding chairs, wine glasses and food baskets reminded me of the ambience on the Tanglewood Festival's lawn on a sunny afternoon. The sunset, as seen through the branches of a huge pine, was as spectacular."

All blocks are $50 each and can safely accommodate two patrons. You must bring your own lawn chairs.

To call for tickets Catalyst Quartet: 973 971 3706.

Or visit:https://morrismuseum.org/events/catalyst-quartet-2/


