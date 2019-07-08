Casting Announced for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT At Axelrod PAC

The Axelrod Performing Arts Center added an extra show this season-Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat-for beachgoing theatergoers on the Jersey Shore. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's first collaboration, which has had many lives over its fifty years, has been reimagined by director-choreographer Matthew Steffens and musical director/conductor Andrew Sotomayor. "So much of the score is iconic, but we had a tremendous desire to freshen it up, so we have voices and orchestrated the production so this is a one-of-a-kind production just for the Axelrod," says Steffens.

Of course the Lloyd Webber-Rice score is completely in tact, but three lead singers with rock/gospel chops command the stage. As Joseph, Peter LaPrade from the original Off Broadway casts of "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" and "This Ain't No Disco," Josh Canfield from CBS's survivor and Broadway's "Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812" as the Pharaoh, and Amma Osei from the cast of Broadway's "Rock of Ages" as the Narrator.

In the dual role of Jacob and Potiphar is Mark Megill, a Jersey Shore native, whose served as a musical director for many theaters in NJ. Joseph's unworthy siblings are played by Rodolfo Santamarina, Nathan Quay Thomas, Daniel Kang Lee, Jacklyn Birkner, Abby Voss, Sharah Lindsey, Christopher Salvaggio, Diana Rodriguez, Quincy Southerland and Liizzy Legregin. The ensemble includes Michelle Foster, Mairys Joaquin, Joey Maher and Russell James Valdez.

The production team includes Lighting Designer Andrew F. Griffin, Scenic Designer Fred Sorrentino, Sound Designer Kevin Johnson, Associate Sound Designer Matt DiFabio, Musical Director Andrew Sotomayor, Associate Musical Director James Rushin, Associate Director Jacob Wahba, Associate Choreographer Christopher Salvaggio, Costume Designer Fred Mayo, Properties Manager Susan Bloir, Technical Director Gerry Gironda, Production Stage Manager Heather Ber and Assistant Stage Manager Christine DiNapoli. The show is produced by Artistic Director Andrew DePrisco and Jess Levy, CEO.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" runs at the Axelrod PAC from July 11, 14, 17, 18, 21, 24, 25 and 28.

The Axelrod PAC, located in the Deal Park section of Ocean Township, became a professional theater in 2017 and has been hiring Broadway directors and designers to create musicals for the Jersey Shore as well as leading actors from the Broadway stage. Steffens's Broadway credits include "Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown," "Promises, Promises," and "Dr. Zhivago" (Associate Choreographer), and "Superhero" (Associate Choreographer).

Tickets can be purchased at www.axelrodartscenter.com and range from $38 to $64. Group rates are available for parties of ten or more. The theater, which is located at 100 Grant Avenue in Deal Park, NJ, is handicap accessible and provides free, ample parking onsite.





