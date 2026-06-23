Photos: ROCK OF AGES at The Actors Studio of New Jersey at Dunellen Theatre
By: A.A. Cristi
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Almost Floyd
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The Vienna Lessons
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Menopause The Musical
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Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery
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Merry, Merry Mischief: Holiday Classics
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Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
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High School Musical Sing Along!
Dream Live at American Dream (8/23-8/23)
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Amani: The Music of Burt Bacharach
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