Photos: ROCK OF AGES at The Actors Studio of New Jersey at Dunellen Theatre

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ROCK OF AGES to Open This Week at the Dunellen Theatre With The Actors Studio of NJ

Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Studio of New Jersey

COLOR & LIGHT FESTIVAL to Return to Asbury Park With World Cup-Themed Edition

Cast Set for THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Actors Studio of New Jersey

Photos: ELEPHANT SHOES World Premiere Now in Performances at Two River Theater