Cast Revealed For THE SOUND OF MUSIC At Algonquin Arts Theatre

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its July musical, The Sound of Music. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from July 15 through July 30. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Join Maria, Captain Von Trapp and his children in one of the most beloved musicals of all time, The Sound of Music. This classic has enchanted audiences for more than 50 years, featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen." The Sound of Music has won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The Sound of Music is sponsored by “Broadway Ray” Soehngen.



The cast for The Sound of Music includes:



RACHEL BURGHEN (Maria) is thrilled to return to the Algonquin Arts Theater for The Sound of Music! Past credits include: Camelot (Guenevere), Guys and Dolls (Sarah), Ragtime (Mother), She Loves Me (Amalia), The Music Man (Marian), Carousel (Julie), Brigadoon (Fiona), and Les Miserables (Cosette).



DAVID FUSCO (Captain Georg von Trapp) is excited to return to the Algonquin stage! Favorite credits include Annie (Oliver Warbucks), Beauty & the Beast (Gaston), Evita (Juan Peron), Mary Poppins (George Banks), Mamma Mia! (Bill Austin), 1776 (Thomas Jefferson), & The Little Mermaid (King Triton).



*OLIVIA TOTARO (Liesl von Trapp) is happy to be returning for her fifth show at AAT (Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia!, A Chorus Line, Beauty…Beast). She is a sophomore at Montclair State in the acting program. Past credits include: Little Women (Jo), Chicago (Velma Kelly) & The Great Gatsby (Jordan Baker).



*MAX DEVIVO (Friedrich von Trapp) is excited to be back on the AAT stage. He was last seen in AAT's production of A Christmas Story (Scut Farkus). Other favorite roles include Into the Woods Jr. (Cinderella's Prince), You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown (Charlie Brown) and Newsies (Davey). Max holds a 1st-class rank in his Boy Scout Troop. He is a rising 8th grader and an active member of his school's Thespian Troupe.



*PAULINA ROSS (Louisa von Trapp) is thrilled to be making her acting debut at the Algonquin Arts Theater and excited to join the amazing cast of The Sound of Music.



*JAX TERRY (Kurt von Trapp) is thrilled to be back at the Algonquin! His debut performance was as 10-year-old Tommy, in The Who's Tommy, last summer. He was also seen in A Christmas Story (Flick). His last stage performance was in Willy Wonka, Jr. (Mike Teavee) in at Spring Lake. You may have also seen him in the BES production of Moana, Jr. (Maui) or the MHS production of Big Fish (Ensemble).



*LILLIANA YOUNG (Brigitta von Trapp) is thrilled be making her Algonquin debut! Her other theatre credits include Sound of Music (Gretl) and Annie Jr. (Star to Be). She is a proud member of the Algonquin Arts Youth Ensemble and studies dance.



*BRIELLE FRANK (Marta von Trapp) is thrilled to be making her AAT debut! Previous experience: Frozen Jr. (Elsa), Seussical Jr. (JoJo), Musical Adventures of Flat Stanley (Hollywood Agent) and the ensembles of Matilda & SpongeBob: The Musical. Brielle studies at Hoboken Children's Theater and Next Step Broadway.



*GABBY EILEEN MAHER (Gretl von Trapp) is excited to be in her first performance at the Algonquin Arts Theatre! Her past performances include The Lion King Jr. (Hyena and Prideland Pal) and Magic Tree House Collection: A Ghost Tale for Mr. Dickens Jr. (Tiny Tim, Oliver Twist, & Young Dickens).



TIMOTHY J. KOOB (Max Detweiller) is new to AAT. Favorite acting credits include Man of La Mancha (Don Quixote), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Frollo), The Normal Heart (Bruce), Spamalot (Sir Robin), and Avenue Q (Rod). By day, Tim is the Compliance & Privacy Officer for AtlantiCare Health System – in Atlantic County.



EMILYGRACE SZPERLAK (Elsa Schraeder) is excited to be playing Elsa in AAT's production of The Sound of Music. Her past credits include Mamma Mia (Donna), Clue (Miss Scarlet), and Legally Blonde (Greek Chorus/Ensemble). She currently attends Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee as a Songwriting Major and Music Business Minor.



MEREDITH BUCHHOLTZ (Mother Abbess) is overjoyed to return to AAT. With a vast background in both musical theatre and opera, Meredith has had an eclectic range of roles including Mary Poppins (Miss Andrew/Mrs. Corry), Nice Work If You Can Get It (Dutchess Estonia Dullworth) and Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher).



SEAN DICKINSON (Rolf Gruber) was seen at AAT in Neil Simon's Broadway Bound (Eugene), Man of La Mancha (Anselmo), Amadeus (Venticelli; Broadwayworld NJ: Best Supporting Actor Nom), Jesus Christ Superstar (Peter).



NANCY FUEYO (Sister Berthe/ Frau Ullrich) is making her debut on the Algonquin stage. Some theater credits include Gypsy (Mama Rose) Mame (Mame) The Sound of Music (Sister Margaretta), RENT (Joanne). Nancy has also directed many productions in NY and FL.



ALYSSA KISELEV (Sister Margaretta) is excited to be a part of her fifth Algonquin production. She was previously seen in the ensemble of Hello Dolly!, A Christmas Story, Mary Poppins, and Elf at AAT and has been in many other productions at the Count Basie and Marlboro HS.



DOROTHY SHAFFER (Sister Sophia/ Baroness Elberfeld) is thrilled to be a part of this production with such a phenomenally talented cast and crew. Previous Algonquin Arts Theater credits include: Man of La Mancha (Antonia), Funny Thing ...Forum (Domina), Camelot (Nimue) and Scrooge (Helen).



EDWARD ITTE (Franz/AYE Instructor) s thrilled to be joining the Creative Team as the AYE Instructor in his 14th production with AAT. Past performance credits include Hello, Dolly! (Cornelius) and Elf (Buddy).



OLIVIA CONTI (Ursula) is thrilled to be a part of her second Algonquin show. Some of her favorite credits include: Beauty and the Beast (Belle), The Addams Family (Wednesday), Honk! (Ugly), Seussical (Mayzie), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle), and many others.



ANTHONY GRECO (Herr Zeller) has appeared in, and directed, many AAT productions! Recently he was seen in A Christmas Story (Old Man), Mary Poppins (George Banks) and directed Broadway Bound and Hello, Dolly! His very first Algonquin show was the 2013 The Sound of Music (playing Max) and is glad to be working on this show again!



JOHN C. SHORT (Baron Elberfeld) I excited to be back at the Algonquin for this show. Recent Credits: Pippin (Pippin), Wait Until Dark (Sam), Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick), and Hamlet (Horatio/Polonious).



JACLYN ITTE (Frau Schmidt) is thrilled to be taking the stage in this production of Hello, Dolly! She was recently seen in AAT's Hello Dolly! Other previous roles include The Little Mermaid (Scuttle) and Beauty and the Beast (Silly Girl).



PAUL CALIENDO (Admiral von Schrieber) Off Broadway credits: Trial on the Potomac (starring Rich Little), Journey To The Sea Of Palestine, Theater: some favorite roles include On Golden Pond (Norman), Noises Off (Selsdon), West Side Story (Doc), White Christmas (Gen. Waverly), My Fair Lady (Alfie Doolittle), Ragtime (Grandfather).TV: Evil Lives Here on the ID Channel.



IMMANUEL ARCHILLA (Ensemble) is thrilled to be back at AAT where he was seen in Mary Poppins (Northbrook) and Hello Dolly (Ensemble). Some past performances include The Last Five Years (Jamie), Xanadu (Sonny), Chicago (Billie Flynn), Little Women (Laurie), and Mamma Mia (Sky).



DANIEL CLANCY (Ensemble) is excited to be in AAT's production of The Sound of Music. Past credits include: The Little Mermaid (King Triton), A Christmas Carol (Fred/Mr. Fezziwig), Mamma Mia (Bill), and Clue (Wadsworth). He recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout from the Boy Scouts of America. He will be attending New Jersey Institute of Technology for Mechanical Engineering in the fall.



LUKE HALL (Ensemble) is a junior and ecstatic to be performing in The Sound of Music. This is his third production with AAT. He was previously seen in the ensembles of Mary Poppins and A Christmas Story. In high school: Mamma Mia! (Pepper/SM), The Little Mermaid (Scuttle/SM) and stage managed A Christmas Carol and Cinderella.



CHARLIE THOMAS HUGHES (Ensemble) is very excited to participate in The Sound of Music, notable shows he has done are Hello Dolly! (Ambrose) and Little Women (Professor Bear).



MARIANNA KISELEV (Ensemble) is very excited to be not only performing in her first Algonquin show, but her first show ever!



AINSLEY LANG (Ensemble/ AYE Instructor) is happy to be back at AAT this summer after performing in Mary Poppins. She is currently a student at UCLA where she choreographs and performs in Hooligan Theatre Company. Some past credits include: Xanadu (Kira), Chicago (Roxie), Sister Act (Mary Robert), among others.



BENJAMIN NELLER (Ensemble/Rehearsal Stage Manager) is a rising Senior at Brick Memorial High School and he is ecstatic to be involved in The Sound of Music at AAT. His previous credits at AAT include: Mary Poppins (Stage Manager/Ensemble) and Hello Dolly! (Stage Manager/Ensemble).



CARL STERLING SMITH (Ensemble) is extremely grateful to be a part of this fabulous production! He was seen in Matilda (Mr. Wormwood), Peter and The Starcatcher (Blackstache) and Chicago (Amos Hart). He was last seen at Algonquin in Mary Poppins and Hello Dolly!



AMBER LYNN TANZI (Ensemble) is thrilled to be back at AAT for the fourth time! Amber is a graduate from AMDA with an Associates in Acting and experience in costume design. Credits include Evil Dead (Shelly), RENT (SOL soloist), The Who's Tommy (Minister's Wife/Mrs. Simpson), American Idiot (Heather).



*Participants in the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE).



The Sound of Music creative team includes; Jessica O'Brien, Director/Choreographer; Stephen Strouse, Musical Director; Edward Itte/Ainsley Lang, AYE Instructors, Benjamin Neller/Julia Catuogno, Rehearsal Stage Managers; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager/Props; Ashley Cusack, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design; Karen Ficarra, Costume Coordinator; Joe & Karen Ficarra, Prop Design, Jan Topoleski, Sound Design and Julie Nagy, Producer.