Cast Announced for IN THE HEIGHTS at Light Opera of New Jersey

LONJ has announced the talented and diverse cast of its Summer production of In the Heights at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on July 15, 16, 17, 22, 23 and 24, 2022.

The cast features Valeria Aceves as Vanessa, Nikki Ashe as Nina, *Sydia Cedeño as Abuela Claudia, Samy Cordero as Carla, Eduardo Delgado as Sonny, Tracey Lynne Haskell as Daniela, Edgar Hidalgo as Kevin, Pedro L. Jimenez, Jr. as Piragua Guy, Victoria Angela Ortiz as Camila, Ariel Sanchez-Bello as Graffiti Pete, *Miguel Angel Sierra as Usnavi De La Vega, and Phillip Solomon as Benny.

In the Heights, the Tony award winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, portrays the hopes and dreams of a variety of characters living in a Latino community in Washington Heights. At the heart of the show is Usnavi, a bodega owner who looks after the aging Cuban woman next door, and who pines for the girl working in the neighboring beauty salon. He dreams of winning the lottery and escaping to the shores of his native Dominican Republic. Meanwhile, Nina, a childhood friend of Usnavi's, has returned to the neighborhood from her first year at college with surprising news for her parents, who have spent their life savings on building a better life for their daughter. Ultimately, Usnavi and the residents of the close-knit neighborhood get a dose of what it means to be home.

The score features hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music.

i??LONJ is a premier operetta, opera, and musical theater company founded in 1995 by William Corson and Lauran Corson. To learn more about upcoming productions, visit https://lightoperaofnewjersey.org.