Cast Announced For Free Outdoor Musical Theatre Concert In Ellsworth Park This Month

The Park Theatre and Write Act Repertory, under the artistic leadership of John Lant and Tamra Pica have announced the cast for: "A Good Day - A concert of musical theatre songs by Eric B. Sirota" on Saturday, July 24th at 2 PM The concert will take place at Ellsworth Park in Union City, NJ, as a part of Union City's free outdoor concert series, in association with Mayor Brian Stack and the Union City Board of Commissioners, and the Alzheimer's Association.

Ellsworth Park is located at 301-399 24th St, Union City, NJ 07087 (between Palisade and New York Avenues). In case of rain the concert will be performed at the scheduled time inside the Park Theatre, 560 32nd St, Union City, NJ 07087.

See www.ParkTheareNJ.org for any applicable COVID-related restrictions at that time.

The cast for this concert includes Dylan Bivings, Daniel Robert Burns, Jay Chacon, Lauren Coccaro, Grace Juhe, Andrew Leonforte, Rebecca Monk & Devyn White. The musical director is Kent Jeong-Eun Kim.

The concert will feature songs from Sirota's newest musical, A Good Day. The program will also include songs from Sirota's Off-Broadway hit Frankenstein, Your Name On My Lips and Go, My Child.