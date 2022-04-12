Carolyn Dorfman Dance To Perform At SOPAC

Carolyn Dorfman Dance will return to SOPAC ((South Orange Performing Arts Center) for a spectacular evening of dance on Saturday, April 23, at 8:00 p.m. Tickets for the always popular, bold and athletic company are $25.00 and $35.00. Comprised of 11 dancers, the company is known nationally and internationally for emotional resonance, artistic excellence and thrilling entertainment. The evening, which features two new works and one audience favorite, is also the company's Gala Benefit Performance in support of the organization's artistic and educational programming.

The world premiere of "NOW" showcases the "signature, fast-paced, heart-stopping" creation of the nationally renowned dancer and choreographer, Juel D. Lane. Named one of Dance Magazine's "25 To Watch," Juel most recently won Celebration of Dance: Choreographer of the Year and Best Choreography for Live Performance for a work he created for Ailey II. He currently dances with the Bessie Award-winning Camille A. Brown & Dancers, a New York-based company formed in 2006 by the internationally renowned choreographer.

Created by Carolyn Dorfman, "PRIMA!" debuted in its entirety last month celebrating the opening of the Gia Maione Prima Foundation Studio Theatre at Ocean County College. Commissioned by the Gia Maione Prima Foundation and Ocean County College, the work is now being premiered in the Metropolitan Area. "PRIMA!" celebrates the 5-decade career of the inimitable jazz musician Louis Prima, featuring some of his most popular and enduring hits including "Sing Sing Sing," "Just A Gigolo/Ain't Got Nobody," "Jump Jive An' Wail," "I Want You To Be My Baby," and "Undecided."

The program also includes one of the Company's most popular dances, "Pastorale Pause." It is set to a suite of Celtic music by John Whelan and explores simple "pastoral pleasures." From vibrant jigs to resonant ballads, the music and the dance take the audience on a joyous ride which one critic praised as "...lyrical, youthful and effervescent..." The work, premiered almost two decades ago, creates a journey that embraces the serenity, jubilation, sensuousness and intoxication of being at one with nature.

Following Covid-10 precautions, a proof of vaccination is required for all audience members regardless of age. Dancers, staff, and crew are all vaccinated. Documentation will be checked at the door and masks are required in the theater for all non-performers at all times, with the exception of eating or drinking in the lobby.

Tickets for the show are only $25.00 and $35.00 and may be ordered in advance at www.spopacnow.org or by calling the box office at 973-313-2787. The performance is also part of the 2022 Gala Benefit for Carolyn Dorfman Dance. To learn more about the Gala Benefit visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.