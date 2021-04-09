Carolyn Dorfman Dance Announces Dance Union Festival

Carolyn Dorfman Dance produces and hosts the fourth annual Dance Union Festival held virtually on April 13 through April 16. Registration for this popular celebration of dance is now open for programs that include master classes, open rehearsals, and a culminating performance featuring the noted dance company with high schools, dance studios, other professional companies, and artists on Friday, April 16, at 6:00 p.m. Masterclasses and an upcoming professional development workshop are held in partnership with Union County Teen Arts. All events are free, but registration is required.

The week opens with an open rehearsal featuring Artistic Director Carolyn Dorfman and the entire company. Watch the in-person rehearsal being held at SOPAC (South Orange Performing Art Center) on Tuesday, April 13, from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m., which gives the public an insider look at the art, artists, and processes of Carolyn Dorfman Dance. It is free and open to all. Advance registration is required at https://bit.ly/2PLMOlM.

On Wednesday, April 14, as part of "Dance Union on the Move," the company will hold three programs for The Deron School of New Jersey (Union and Montclair campus) and Community Access Unlimited including mini performances and movement instruction. These programs are funded by the company's own DEPTH initiative (Dance that Empowers People To be more Human), started in 2016, to funds programs in schools and community organizations that are interested in the company's work but have limited resources.

In partnership with Union County Teen Arts, on Thursday and Friday, April 15 and 16, middle and high school students from Union County can participate in master classes with the dance company. Separate classes will be held, both from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. each day: Dorfman Technique and Repertory and an open level class. The open level class, "Because Dance is Fun," has something for everyone with top instructors in Zumba, Jazz and Hip Hop. Teachers are invited to submit a form on behalf of their respective schools.. Registration for Thursday is at https://bit.ly/3m5yZuM and for Friday is at https://bit.ly/31E5ua1.

For the more serious student of dance (intermediate level and above), "Dorfman Technique and Repertory," will focus on center driven movement, breath phrasing, musicality and the integration of mind, body and spirit. Students will also learn a piece of Dorfman rep. Registration for Thursday is at https://bit.ly/2PqKhOj and for Friday it is at https://bit.ly/3cEibb1.

Dance Union Festival kicks off National Dance Week with a virtual performance by Carolyn Dorfman Dance joined by high school dancers, local dance studios, and other professional companies and dancers from Union County starting at 6:00 p.m. You can reserve your free ticket to watch: https://forms.gle/ijgfiPY71e4Cyjms9. The performance features the company along with Union County Academy for Performing Arts (Union County Vo. Tech.), The Well Performance Project, Rahway Dance Theatre, Linden High School Dance Company, Columbia High School, Buggé Ballet, New Jersey Dance Theatre Ensemble, Cranford High School, and Plainfield High School Dance Ensemble.

This arts program is made possible in part by a 2021 HEART (History, Education, Arts Reaching Thousands) Grant from the Union County Board of County Commissioners and the New Jersey Community Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. For more information about the event and about the dance company, visit www.carolyndorfman.dance.