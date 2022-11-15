Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Carlie Craig Leads Performers Theatre Workshop's Comedy Crew

The program includes Acting Classes (1hr per week), Comedy & Improv Class (45 min per week), and more.

Nov. 15, 2022  

Carlie Craig Leads Performers Theatre Workshop's Comedy Crew

Announcing the launch of an exciting, first-of-its-kind program in the state of New jersey for Kids and Teens who want to be become working comedy professionals ...or train just like one!

With Performers Theatre Workshop's incredible faculty Carlie Craig, Kevin Daniels, Drew Wildman, Sherry Harrington, Carey Gsell, Sam Boelens, Tiffany Grosswell, Adam LeBow and more - The PTW Comedy Crew will have culminating performances at comedy clubs in NJ!

With a robust curriculum of Acting Classes (1hr per week), Comedy & Improv Class (45 min per week), Character Creation & Sketch Comedy Class (45 min per week), Character Development Private Coaching Sessions (30 min per week) and multiple Comedy Crew Masterclasses, the PTW Comedy Crew will receive top notch training in exciting improvisation, creating compelling characters, writing original material, and more! All while learning from the best!

For more information or to submit an audition, please visit ptwonline.com/comedycrew, give them a call at 973-327-2250, or email us at ptwstars@gmail.com




MPAC Names Volunteer Of The Month, Claire Beslow Of Cedar Knolls Photo
MPAC Names Volunteer Of The Month, Claire Beslow Of Cedar Knolls
Cedar Knolls resident Claire Beslow has been named MPAC's Volunteer of the Month of November.
The Flip Side Will Perform Holiday Imrpov at Vivid Stage in December Photo
The Flip Side Will Perform Holiday Imrpov at Vivid Stage in December
Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, presents a special holiday performance by The Flip Side, Vivid's house Improv team, on December 3 at 8:00 pm. Masks are optional in the theatre.
Kelsey Theatre at MCCC Celebrates Holiday Season 2022 With Movies, Special Events, Sing-Al Photo
Kelsey Theatre at MCCC Celebrates Holiday Season 2022 With Movies, Special Events, Sing-Alongs, Musicals, and Free Concerts
Discover the joys of the season close to home as Kelsey Theatre on the campus of Mercer County Community College (MCCC) hosts a magical collection of movies, singalongs, musicals, classic Christmas plays and free concerts from November 19 through December 21, 2022. Theatergoers, friends and family are sure to enjoy this cornucopia of holiday cheer!
Comedian Russell Peters Adds Second Show At NJPAC Photo
Comedian Russell Peters Adds Second Show At NJPAC
Due to popular demand, a second show has been added for Comedian Russell Peters on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 PM. Russell Peters returns to the global stage with an all-new world tour making a stop in Newark, New Jersey, at NJPAC on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at 7 PM and 10 PM.

