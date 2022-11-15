Carlie Craig Leads Performers Theatre Workshop's Comedy Crew

Announcing the launch of an exciting, first-of-its-kind program in the state of New jersey for Kids and Teens who want to be become working comedy professionals ...or train just like one!

With Performers Theatre Workshop's incredible faculty Carlie Craig, Kevin Daniels, Drew Wildman, Sherry Harrington, Carey Gsell, Sam Boelens, Tiffany Grosswell, Adam LeBow and more - The PTW Comedy Crew will have culminating performances at comedy clubs in NJ!

With a robust curriculum of Acting Classes (1hr per week), Comedy & Improv Class (45 min per week), Character Creation & Sketch Comedy Class (45 min per week), Character Development Private Coaching Sessions (30 min per week) and multiple Comedy Crew Masterclasses, the PTW Comedy Crew will receive top notch training in exciting improvisation, creating compelling characters, writing original material, and more! All while learning from the best!

For more information or to submit an audition, please visit ptwonline.com/comedycrew, give them a call at 973-327-2250, or email us at ptwstars@gmail.com