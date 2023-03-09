Cape May Stage Sets 2023 Season Featuring SHIRLEY VALENTINE, Carole J. Bufford & More

Cape May Stage has announced its 34th season as Cape May's premier

professional theater. They invite you to join them as they present the 2023 season filled with award- winning plays that will entertain you, make you feel, and make you think, all while enjoying an intimate theatrical experience in the historic Robert Shackleton Playhouse.

"This season each of our plays deals with how other people shape our lives whether through friendships or work relationships or as lovers. All of our offerings this season are comedies in a time when we could all use a laugh in a precarious world," says Roy Steinberg, Artistic Director of Cape May Stage

The 2023 season opens on June 7th with Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell and directed by Roy Steinberg. Shirley Valentine tells the story of a Liverpool housewife's best friend who wins a competition for a trip for two to Greece. She throws caution to the wind and embarks on a travel adventure that transforms her life. This romantic comedy won both the Olivier and Tony Awards, and was adapted into a film in 1989. Shirley Valentine runs June 7th-July 2nd Up next, is Art by Yasmina Reza and directed by Roy Steinberg, opening on July 19th. ThisTony Award Winning comedy is set in Paris, and focuses on the meaning of art and the meaning of friendship in a battle of wits and words. A trio of friends grapple with age-old questions about art, relationships, and themselves.

Kicking off thei fall season is the unconventional buddy comedy, The Garbologists, by Lindsay Joelle and directed by Roy Steinberg. Opening on September 13th. The Garbologists follows first-time sanitation worker Marlowe and lifer Danny in the cab of a nineteen-ton garbage truck in New York City. Marlowe is a black, Ivy League-educated newbie learning the ropes from Danny, a white blue-collar mansplainer. Tasked with picking up what the world has discarded, they learn there's more that binds them than just picking up the trash. The Garbologists runs September 13th-October 22nd

Closing out the 2023 main stage season is A Tuna Christmas by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard, and directed by Roy Steinberg. With twenty-two different characters, dozens of costume changes, and just two actors, this play is a fun-filled, satirical look inside the workings of a small town at Christmas. Narrated by Arles and Thurston who keep you up on all the local news from their 275-watt radio station. The delightfully eccentric cast of characters in the third smallest town in Texas will keep your yuletide merry and bright all season long. A Tuna Christmas runs November 15th-December 30th

In addition to its main stage shows, Cape May Stage is proud to present the 2023 Broadway Series featuring talented singers from Broadway and beyond. Join us on June 3rd at 7 pm as acclaimed vocalist Carole J. Bufford provides her fresh takes on classic multi-generational songs. Then on July 31st at 7 pm celebrated cabaret performer and Broadway veteran Anthony Murphy brings his high energy show to their stage. And on September 25th at 7 pm award-winning songwriter and vocalist Amanda McBroom shares her personal songbook with Cape May Stage audiences.

Tickets are now available for all 2023 performances. And discounted three or four-play packages can be purchased for the main stage shows. For more information on any of these events call the box office at 609-770-8311 or visit the website at www.capemaystage.org. Don't miss a single moment of this very special 2023 season.