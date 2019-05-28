Cape May Stage Celebrates Cape May Stage Day

Cape May Stage celebrated Cape May Stage Day on May 24th at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse with staff, volunteers, and guest. In 2018 Mayor Chuck Lear proclaimed May 24th as "Cape May Stage Day" in the City of Cape May in honor of Cape May Stage's 30th anniversary.

Cape May Stage is a premier professional theatre in South Jersey and consistently wins awards for the Best Play (broadwayworld.com), Best Theater (capemay.com), Peoples' Choice Award ("Press of Atlantic City"), and Roy Steinberg has won Best Director for Disgraced and was honored for Artistic Vision by the New Jersey Theatre Alliance.

Cape May Stage would like to thank its Cape May Stage Day Sponsor, Piece of Cake, from Villas, N.J for creating a work of art that looked and tasted great. For more information about Cape May Stage, visit capemaystage.org or contact 609-770-8311.





