Caitlin Houlahan, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Vona and More Join THE HOLIDAY CHANNEL CHRISTMAS MOVIE WONDERTHON

New Jersey's Jesse Walker, host of the popular online celebrity show "The Jesse Walker Show," brings holiday cheer into the new year with The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon hosted by Mr. Walker and featuring special guests Cecily Gash, Caitlin Houlahan, Ruby Lewis, Ryan Vona, and Ian Ward. ONE-NIGHT ONLY on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 8:00PM (EST) / 5:00PM (PST). All donations and proceeds from the event will go to benefit The Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Christmas is a time for magic. A time for the traditions we cherish. A time to watch as many original TV movies as a human being can possibly endure. But now with The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon, you can enjoy the sugar rush of six Christmas movies all at once! Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. Can disguises help royalty and/or movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave? Will evil city slickers destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms? Isn't it a little creepy for a meet-cute to depend on one person being in a coma? Grab a hot chocolate and your favorite wise single friend to find out in this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.

This all-new Stay-At-Home version of The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon was written specifically for actors and audiences to experience on video chat.

There's three ways to make a donation:

1. Visit the website at: https://alzfdn.org/donate,

2. By phone at (866) 232-84843. Or, donations can be made wherever you get your music from (like iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music). Just type in Ruby Lewis "Somewhere In My Memory" (theme song from Home Alone) and download the song and proceeds will go to the Alzheimer's Foundation of her choice.

Watch via livestream on all "The Jesse Walker Show" social media pages:

YOUTUBE!

FACEBOOK!