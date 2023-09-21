CONSTANTINE MAROULIS LIVE! Announced At Sieminski Theater, October 14

Constantine Maroulis, American Idol finalist and Tony Award nominee Broadway star of "Rock and Roll Man," "Rock of Ages" and "Jekyll and Hyde," will delight audiences with stories and songs in an incredibly special, intimate performance. From classic Sondheim to contemporary Wildhorn, classic rock jams from Rock of Ages, along with Constantine's original songs.

Appearing for one night only at the Sieminski Theater on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, and raised in New Jersey, Maroulis became a household name during the heyday of "American Idol." Maroulis, a graduate of the prestigious Boston Conservatory at Berklee College of Music was fresh from touring with the musical Rent when a friend convinced him to try out for American Idol. His charisma, rock n' roll edge, and astounding vocals entranced the judges and won the hearts of thirty million TV viewers. His triumphant performances on Idol included some of the show's most electrifying moments on TV, including his rendition of Queen's epic "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Following American Idol, Rock of Ages - the jukebox musical built around 'eighties hits from Journey, Styx, Bon Jovi, and other glam metal mainstays-brought him back to Broadway. The show enjoyed a phenomenally successful run as one of the highest-grossing Broadway shows of all time, culminating in a myriad of awards and critical acclaim for Constantine including a Tony Award nomination, and firmly establishing him as a world-class performer. Constantine received Drama League Award nominations for the Distinguished Performance Award for Rock of Ages and for his work on the show Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll & Hyde.

In addition to his appearances on TV and in movies, Maroulis's on-stage credits also include The Wedding Singer, RENT, Rocktopia, Jacques Brel, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, The Toxic Avenger, Friend Art, Postmodern Jukebox, and many more. The Broadway revival of Spring Awakening (Deaf West) directed by Michael Arden earned Maroulis Tony & Drama League nominations as a producer. As a recording artist, Maroulis continues to create new, original music regularly and just released his newest album "Come Back" - www.constantinemaroulis.com.

Constantine's current venture is his triumphant return to the New York stage with the Broadway hit - Rock and Roll Man, in which Constantine plays the title character, Alan Freed, a Cleveland DJ who in the 1950s heard the future-and knew he had to let it sing.

