COMPLETE GAME Comes to Studio Playhouse

Montclair Studio Players presents the world premiere of Complete Game by Mark Liebert. Performances run for one week at 8pm on Thursdays September 26 to Saturday, September 28, with two additional 3pm matinees on Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29. As part of their New Work's Initiative. Talk backs will follow the 8 PM performances on Friday September 27 and Saturday 28.

Complete Game is a comedy with heart in nine innings. It is the fall of 1970 in metropolitan New York and everyone is working their way through the ins and outs of relationships and with their relationship to our national pastime. Be it attraction or repulsion, bond or divider, link to the past or hope for the future, problem or resolution or some combination of the above. Complete Game spins a web to snare aficionado, casual fan and non-enthusiast alike.

Written and directed by Mark Liebert, Complete Game is the fifth play of his to be premiered at Studio since 1999.

The cast features Ali Archetti, Bill Barry, Debbie Buchsbaum, Samantha Carpel, Christopher Gibbs, John Ivacic, Jessica Latour, Gary Martin, Robert Santarlasci, David Patrick Stuckey and Michael Turner

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors (discounts available for prepaid groups of 20 or more). Tickets can be purchased through an online link at studioplayhouse.org/tickets or by calling 973-744-9752. Studio Playhouse is located at 14 Alvin Place, off Valley Road near the Acme, in Upper Montclair.





