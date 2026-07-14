THE BREAKERS: A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY to Perform at The Newton Theatre
The country's premier TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS tribute band brings reserved seating to Skylands PAC.
The Newton Theatre has announced The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty for Saturday, November 14, 2026.
The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey.
Known as one of the country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute bands, The Breakers have earned a reputation for faithfully recreating the sound and spirit of Petty's music. Rather than relying on visual impersonation, the band focuses on capturing the distinctive musicianship, vocals, and performances that defined Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers throughout their career.
Tickets
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. A members-only presale will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reserved seating starts at $52.50.
|
Are the Bennet Girls OK?
The Theater at The Navesink Library (7/31-8/08)
|
Mean Girls: High School Version
SASY Inc. (8/07-8/09)
|
Me and My Girl
Spring Lake Theatre (7/08-7/19)
|
Flawless
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/03-9/20)
|
All the Way
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/27-7/27)
|
Schoolhouse Rock Live!
Greater Ocean City Theatre Company (8/04-8/04)
|
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/22-11/22)
|
Yamato Drummers of Japan
State Theatre New Jersey (1/31-1/31)
|
Gunhild Carling with the Centenary Stage Company
Lackland Performing Arts Center (9/12-9/12)
|
Golden Girls The Laughs Continue
Count Basie Center for the Arts (10/11-10/11)