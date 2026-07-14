THE BREAKERS: A TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY to Perform at The Newton Theatre

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The Newton Theatre has announced The Breakers: A Tribute to Tom Petty for Saturday, November 14, 2026.

The concert begins at 8 p.m., with doors opening at 7 p.m., at The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey.

Known as one of the country's premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute bands, The Breakers have earned a reputation for faithfully recreating the sound and spirit of Petty's music. Rather than relying on visual impersonation, the band focuses on capturing the distinctive musicianship, vocals, and performances that defined Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers throughout their career.

Tickets

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. A members-only presale will be held on Thursday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Reserved seating starts at $52.50.

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