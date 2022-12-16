CHRIS PINNELLA: CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK is Coming to The Vogel This Weekend

This Sunday December 18th, join powerhouse vocalist Chris Pinnella (formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra) along with his 15-Piece Orchestra as they play through all your favorite Holiday Hits and Christmas Classics!

The evening will take place at The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts and promises to be an unforgettable evening of music. "I'm so thrilled to be presenting this concert in a big way. I've been doing holiday concerts now for a decade and I've never had this large of a group along with special guests, a string section, and backup singers," says Pinnella.

Special guests for the evening include the young Brayden Morgan (who stars as Bigfoot on the Apple TV+ Series 'Slumberkins') the pair will team up once again but this time for an all new duet of epic proportions. The uber talented Mara Justine, who was on American Idol and a Top 12 Finalist on America's Got Talent will be joining Chris for a beautiful and uplifting duet, which will also feature Pinnella's backup singers and full orchestra on display. And rounding out the special guests is talented singer / actress Khadijah Mohammed. She's toured with Diddy and Lenny Kravitz and the two will be coming together to sing a classic Christmas song reimagined.

Expect to hear staples: Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), This Christmas, What Christmas Means To Me, and Let It Snow to new takes of The First Noel, Hallelujah, Light of The World, Silver Bells and so much more!

The orchestra for the evening will featuring some of the top musicians in the NYC / NJ area with Michael Gilch on Piano, Ben Marino on Drums, Gary Mazzaroppi on Bass, Tom Monda on Lead Guitar, Jared Morris on Rhythm Guitar, Joe Gullace on Trumpet, Greg Grispart on Sax & Clarinet, with Kate Goddard and Claire Wellin on Violin, Will Marshall on Viola and Natalie Spehar on Cello. Rounding out the group on background vocals is Dee Dee Thomas, Angie Josiah, and Khadijah Mohammed.

"This is the way I've always envisioned this concert to be and I'm so thrilled to finally be presenting to you all in this way," says Chris. Very limited tickets remain (as of today under 35 total). Gather your friends and family for this fun filled, beautiful and inspiring evening of holiday favorites.

Chris Pinnella: CHRISTMAS IN RED BANK plays The Vogel (99 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ 07701) on Sunday December 18th. Doors Open at 6:00PM and the show begins at 7:00PM. For Tickets Call the Basie Box Office at (732) 842-9000 or Go Online to ticketmaster.com (Keyword) Chris Pinnella or www.chrispinnella.com/dates