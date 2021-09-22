Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Fringe Festival Continues With A TALE OF TWO CITIES

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival continues with A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy.

One epic. Two brothers. What could go wrong? Avery (Ezra Barnes) and Bunce Lovejoy (Michael Gabriel Goodfriend) are brothers who share a dilapidated home. They are obsessed with A Tale of Two Cities, Charles Dickens' classic story of love and loneliness, rags and riches, revenge and sacrifice set in the turmoil of the French Revolution. They reenact the novel, playing all the characters themselves and putting their own stamp on the dissolute Sidney Carton, the bitter Madame DeFarge, the guileless Lucy, the earnest Darnay and sundry others. As they do, they bicker and revise, endlessly debating how best to tell the story. What are they searching for? Why A Tale of Two Cities? Is this the best of times? Or the worst?

A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy was written and directed by Craig Fols. Fols studied with Stella Adler and Paul Austin and has credits on and off the stage including, "Nasty Little Secrets" (Kenneth Halliwell), "The Musical of Musicals" (The Hero), and his own work "Buck Simple". Starring in this production are Ezra Barnes and Michael Gabriel Goodfriend. Barnes has credits Off-Broadway as well as in television and film.

Off-Broadway credits include the New York premiere of Fraser Grace's "Breakfast with Mugabe", TV "Orange is the New Black" and "Jessica Jones", and film "Motherless Brooklyn" and "Noah". Goodfriend returns to the Centenary Stage Company stage, previous credits include Hovstad in CSC's "An Enemy of the People" and Ali in "The English Bride" as well as shows in New York, Los Angeles, and abroad.

Performances will run Thursday, October 21 at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 22 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 23 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, October 24 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

Tickets for A Tale of Two Cities, Cobbled Together by the Brothers Lovejoy range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults. Discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org