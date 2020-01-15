CABARET Comes To MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

The Kelsey Theatre at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in conjunction with Theater To Go continues to push the boundaries this season with the landmark musical production "Cabaret." This 1966 Broadway hit, based on the short novel "Goodbye to Berlin," harkens back to authoritarian 1930s Germany where nightlife at the smokey Kit Kat Klub offers a refuge for escapists. Decadence, sexual ambiguity and good times are the norm until a dark turn brings everything to an end. A timeless musical drama that hasn't lost its punch, "Cabaret" runs from Jan. 31 through Feb. 9.

Winner of 12 Tony Awards since its original Broadway premiere, this tawdry, vibrant and high-energy musical explores the dark and tumultuous nightlife of pre-war Berlin natives and expatriates with some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including "Cabaret," "Willkommen," "Tomorrow Belongs To Me" and "Maybe This Time." The play was so popular that it became a groundbreaking eight-time Oscar winning 1972 movie-musical starring Liza Minnelli, Michael York and Joel Grey.

The Los Angeles Times succinctly describes the ever-changing dynamic of "Cabaret" over the years as a barometer of the times: " ...The musical's evolution can be seen as a mirror of American society over the last half-century: what has changed and what hasn't."

Producer/Director Ruth Markoe of Lawrenceville and Stage Manager Dennis Tolentino of Manalapan bring this masterpiece to life with Steven Brandt of Mountainside as Emcee, Jenna German of Cherry Hill as Sally Bowles, Matthew (Hewie) Swanson of Ewing as Cliff Bradshaw, Jim Morris of Hamilton as Ernst Ludwig, Linda Cunningham of Yardley, PA as Fraulein Schneider, Melissa Rittmann of Ewing as Fraulein Kost, Nathan Parker of Manalapan as Herr Schultz, Christopher Schmalbach of Palmyra as Max, Shawn Simmons of Hamilton as Bobby (Emcee), Rob Veith of Philadelphia, PA as Victor, Samuel Zdanowicz of Hamilton as Hans/Herman, Lauren Suchenski of Yardley, PA as Rosie, Karaline Rosen of Robbinsville as Lulu, Emily Cargill or Annandale as Frenchie, Tia Brown of Lawrence as Texas, Marley Madding of New Hope, PA as Fritzie, Colby Langweiler of Doylestown, PA as Helga. Reise Bridgers of Hamilton, Jenna Moschella of Ewing and Mikayla Nelson of Trenton round out the ensemble.

Performance Dates:

Friday, Jan. 31 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb.1 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 2 at 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 7 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $22 and may be purchased online or by calling the Kelsey Box Office at (609) 570-3333. Kelsey Theatre is wheelchair accessible with free parking next to the theatre. For a complete listing of adult and children's events, visit the Kelsey website kelsey.mccc.edu or call the box office for a brochure.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You