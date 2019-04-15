Bryant Park Announces 2019 Picnic Performances Season

Bryant Park Corporation proudly announces the schedule for its free summer performing arts series, Bryant Park Picnic Performances, and a partnership with Bank of America. Thanks to Bank of America's support, the park hosts its most exciting season yet of music, theater, and dance on an upgraded stage with improved sound and lighting that will enhance the experience of every performance.

This summer Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America features events with some of New York's most renowned arts institutions. Carnegie Hall Citywide offers five free outdoor concerts with extraordinary classical, gospel, and world music artists. New York City Opera joins Bryant Park for another season of classics like Carmen and La Bohème, plus a Pride celebration featuring a sneak peek premiere of the upcoming new work Stonewall. Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater hosts a community dance workshop celebrating Revelations, and The Drilling Company, celebrating a half-decade of plays at Bryant Park, brings new twists on dramatic powerhouses with a female-led take on Hamlet and a production of Othello that explores race through a contemporary lens.

Major season highlights include performances by David Dorfman and Buglisi Dance Theater as part of the Contemporary Dance series; international act "Vallenato King of Colombia" Beto Jamaica as part of Accordion Festival; the four-hour Carnegie Hall Citywide Night featuring acclaimed artists Matuto, Eileen Ivers, and Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas; and a two-day Emerging Music Festival featuring eight up-and-coming bands.

All Picnic Performances are free to the public and designed to be enjoyed casually - no tickets required. At each show, the park lends out 250 free picnic blankets for audience members to relax on while enjoying the show on the Lawn. In addition, each event will have food and beverage available for purchase.

For the first time Bryant Park will host a covered stage on the park's Fountain Terrace from early May through September. At thirty-feet tall and more than fifty-feet wide, the stage roof structure allows for improved lighting and sound equipment for all performances and provides performers protection from rain and sun. When not in use for events, the stage will be fully open to the public as a seating area.

"Bryant Park Picnic Performances presented by Bank of America brings world-class performing arts to the comfort of your picnic blanket," said Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation. "Through this new partnership with Bank of America, we are able to elevate the quality of the productions and the overall experience, just as we have with Winter Village."

"Our year-round partnership with Bryant Park further reinforces our commitment to the community, bringing a wide range of cultural experiences to New Yorkers and visitors alike," said Anne Walker, New York City President at Bank of America. "We believe in the power of the arts to help economies thrive, educate and enrich societies, and create greater cultural understanding. That's why we partner with organizations like Bryant Park to create innovative programming like Picnic Performances that allow audiences to experience the arts, for free."

Please visit bryantpark.org/picnics for lineup updates and show additions and for more information about the Bryant Park Picnic Performances.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You