Broadway's Melissa Errico to Perform at Cape May Stage in September

On Sept. 19 at 7 p.m., the Cape May Stage will present "An Evening with Melissa Errico: A Celebration of Love and Broadway," to be performed at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse. This one-night-only concert will close out the 2022 PNC Arts Alive Broadway Series, an annual collection of performances which brings world class, award-winning Broadway entertainers to Cape May.

Fans of Broadway musicals, timeless love songs, or simply fantastic vocal performances will be delighted by "An Evening with Melissa Errico," as she performs a curated selection of her favorite love songs from Broadway stages. A Tony Award-nominated Broadway star, Melissa Errico is known for her starring roles in "My Fair Lady," "LES MISERABLES," and more. Her recent tribute album, Sondheim Sublime, was hailed by the the Wall Street Journal as "the best all-Sondheim album ever recorded."

In this one-night-only event, superb vocalist Errico will treat the audience to a selection of Broadway's most beloved love songs, spanning decades, genres, and emotions. Of her performances, the New York Times raves: "Any chance to hear Melissa Errico sing is a chance worth taking." General Admission tickets available are for $85. To purchase tickets, visit www.capemaystage.org or call the box office at (609) 770-8311.

About Cape May Stage

Cape May Stage's mission is to produce compelling and impactful theater that engages audiences and enriches their lives. Located at the Robert Shackleton Playhouse on the corner of Bank and Lafayette Streets in the heart of historic downtown Cape May, NJ, Cape May Stage is dedicated to producing diverse, contemporary theater in the nation's oldest seaside resort. For more information, visit www.capemaystage.org, or contact Cape May Stage at press@capemaystage.org. To stay connected, follow them on Facebook and Instagram.