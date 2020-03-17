Broadway Theatre of Pitman Cancels BIG RIVER; Theatre Will Re Open in May

Broadway Theatre of Pitman has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

As the COVID-19 situation evolves on a daily basis, the Broadway Theatre of Pitman has made the decision to cancel our next Mainstage show, Big River, and re-open our doors on May 15, 2020 for the Frank Sinatra Tribute starring Tony Sands. Customer Service and the Box Office will remain open and operational during these very difficult times.

We are processing refunds for the following events:

She Loves Me: March 20 - 22 performances only

High Noon: March 27, 2020

Dancing Dream: ABBA Tribute Band: March 28, 2020

The Duprees: March 29, 2020

A Taste of Honey & A Donna Summer Tribute: April 3, 2020

Vicki Lawrence & Mama: April 4, 2020 (2PM & 8PM)

The McCartney Years: April 5, 2020

Folsom Prison Revival: April 10, 2020

All Big River Performances: April 17 - May 10

We have begun processing refunds for all of these shows. This is not quick and we appreciate your patience and understanding as we process and mail refund checks in the next 2 to 4 weeks. All refunds are in the form of a check that will be mailed to you. Subscribers to our Mainstage shows will receive a pro-rated refund for those who were scheduled to attend the shows on March 20th, 21st and 22nd of She Loves Me and all performances of Big River.

On a positive note, we were able to reschedule the following events with new dates only a few months away:

The Duprees show that was cancelled on March 29, 2020 has been rescheduled for Sunday May 17, 2020 for a 2PM Matinee.

Dancing Dream: ABBA Tribute Band show that was cancelled on March 28, 2020 has been rescheduled for Friday May 29, 2020 for an 8PM performance.

Folsom Prison Revival show that was cancelled on April 10, 2020 has been rescheduled for Saturday May 30, 2020 for an 8PM performance.

High Noon show that was cancelled on March 27, 2020 has been rescheduled for Friday June 12, 2020 for an 8PM performance.

The McCartney Years show that was cancelled on April 5, 2020 has been rescheduled for Sunday June 14, 2020 for a 2PM Matinee.

***We are working with Vicki Lawrence to find a new date for her show.

If you had tickets for any of the original dates that were subsequently cancelled, we are mailing you a refund check for the full amount paid. We would love to see you at the rescheduled date. All the rescheduled shows are now posted on our website. You can purchase your tickets online, by phone with Customer Service at 856-384-8381, or by visiting our Box Office.

Children's Theatre Note

Those who had tickets to A Musical Princess Spectacular on

April 18 & 24, since cancelled, will now have the opportunity to see any of our 6 Summer Camp shows in August! All you have to do is bring your A Musical Princess Spectacular ticket with you to one of the 6 Summer Camp shows in August to see one of the following: Disney's Aladdin Kids, Disney's Frozen Jr., The Wedding Singer, Disney's The Jungle Book Kids, Disney's The Lion King Jr., and Into The Woods. All of our summer camp performances are general admission and all you need is your ticket to A Musical Princess Spectacular to gain entrance into one of these six Summer Camp shows.

Click here to find out more information about these show dates.

Shrek: The Musical (TYA) has also been rescheduled. Don't worry, you'll still have a Children's Theatre show to go to in May! Instead of it being May 2 and May 8, the new show dates are May 29 and May 30. If you had tickets to the Friday show on May 8, your new show date is Friday, May 29. If you had tickets to Saturday, May 2, your new show date is Saturday, May 30 for the same time and seat printed on your ticket. You'll bring the same tickets you have already to the new performance date and you'll sit in the same seats you had originally. The only thing that will be different is the date of the performance.

We will continue to provide updates as needed over the next couple of weeks. Check your email and social media for any new information. Please take care of yourself and your loved ones. We look forward to seeing you at the theatre very soon!





