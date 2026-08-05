Algonquin Arts Theatre to Offer Fall Performing Arts Academy Classes

NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, New Jersey has opened registration for its Fall 2026 Performing Arts Academy, a 10-week program offering 12 classes in acting, singing, dance, stage combat, improvisation and puppetry for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The fall session is set to begin in September, with classes meeting weekly and covering skills ranging from musical theatre and choreography to stage combat and theatrical storytelling.

This fall's curriculum includes returning favorites such as Musical Theatre, Acting & Improv, Storybook Theatre and Singing for the Stage, along with distinctive offerings such as Shakespeare Unleashed: Stage Combat, Just Role with It: Theatre in Gaming, Props & Puppetry and Contemporary Musical Theatre.

“Arts education gives young people a place to practice skills that extend far beyond the stage, including communication, collaboration, creative problem-solving and the confidence to share their ideas,” said Chris Strangfeld, Director of Education at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “Each of our classes is designed to provide meaningful, age-appropriate training while encouraging students to take creative risks, support one another and discover their own artistic voices. Whether a student is stepping into a theatre class for the first time or continuing to develop their craft, we want them to feel challenged, welcomed and inspired.”

FALL 2026 PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY SCHEDULE

MONDAYS

September 14–November 16

Musical Theatre

Grades K–3

Mondays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Instructors: Jen Eagan and John Short

Tuition: $200

Shakespeare Unleashed: Stage Combat

Grades 8–12

Mondays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: John Short

Tuition: $200

Storybook Theatre

Grades K–3

Mondays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: Jen Eagan

Tuition: $200

TUESDAYS

September 15–November 17

Musical Theatre: Choreography

Grades 4–7

Tuesdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Instructor: Brenden Kortenhaus

Tuition: $200

Musical Theatre: Choreography

Grades 8–12

Tuesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: Brenden Kortenhaus

Tuition: $200

WEDNESDAYS

September 9–November 18

No class September 16

Acting & Improv

Grades 4–7

Wednesdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Instructor: Nick D'Ambrosia

Tuition: $200

Acting & Improv

Grades K–3

Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: Tyler Cicardo

Tuition: $200

Just Role with It: Theatre in Gaming

Grades 6–12

Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructors: Nick D'Ambrosia and Lili Salt

Tuition: $200

THURSDAYS

September 17–November 19

Musical Theatre

Grades 4–7

Thursdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Instructors: Jordan Polefka and Chris Strangfeld

Tuition: $200

Props & Puppetry

Grades 6–12

Thursdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.

Instructors: Joe Ficarra and Patt Giblin

Tuition: $200

Contemporary Musical Theatre

Grades 8–12

Thursdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: Patt Giblin

Tuition: $200

Singing for the Stage

Grades K–3

Thursdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Instructor: Jordan Polefka

Tuition: $200

All classes meet once a week for 10 weeks. Space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming