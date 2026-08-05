Algonquin Arts Theatre to Offer Fall Performing Arts Academy Classes
Twelve classes taught by area instructors will cover musical theatre, stage combat, puppetry and gaming-inspired storytelling.
Algonquin Arts Theatre in Manasquan, New Jersey has opened registration for its Fall 2026 Performing Arts Academy, a 10-week program offering 12 classes in acting, singing, dance, stage combat, improvisation and puppetry for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. The fall session is set to begin in September, with classes meeting weekly and covering skills ranging from musical theatre and choreography to stage combat and theatrical storytelling.
This fall's curriculum includes returning favorites such as Musical Theatre, Acting & Improv, Storybook Theatre and Singing for the Stage, along with distinctive offerings such as Shakespeare Unleashed: Stage Combat, Just Role with It: Theatre in Gaming, Props & Puppetry and Contemporary Musical Theatre.
“Arts education gives young people a place to practice skills that extend far beyond the stage, including communication, collaboration, creative problem-solving and the confidence to share their ideas,” said Chris Strangfeld, Director of Education at Algonquin Arts Theatre. “Each of our classes is designed to provide meaningful, age-appropriate training while encouraging students to take creative risks, support one another and discover their own artistic voices. Whether a student is stepping into a theatre class for the first time or continuing to develop their craft, we want them to feel challenged, welcomed and inspired.”
FALL 2026 PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY SCHEDULE
MONDAYS
September 14–November 16
Musical Theatre
Grades K–3
Mondays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instructors: Jen Eagan and John Short
Tuition: $200
Shakespeare Unleashed: Stage Combat
Grades 8–12
Mondays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: John Short
Tuition: $200
Storybook Theatre
Grades K–3
Mondays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: Jen Eagan
Tuition: $200
TUESDAYS
September 15–November 17
Musical Theatre: Choreography
Grades 4–7
Tuesdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instructor: Brenden Kortenhaus
Tuition: $200
Musical Theatre: Choreography
Grades 8–12
Tuesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: Brenden Kortenhaus
Tuition: $200
WEDNESDAYS
September 9–November 18
No class September 16
Acting & Improv
Grades 4–7
Wednesdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instructor: Nick D'Ambrosia
Tuition: $200
Acting & Improv
Grades K–3
Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: Tyler Cicardo
Tuition: $200
Just Role with It: Theatre in Gaming
Grades 6–12
Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructors: Nick D'Ambrosia and Lili Salt
Tuition: $200
THURSDAYS
September 17–November 19
Musical Theatre
Grades 4–7
Thursdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instructors: Jordan Polefka and Chris Strangfeld
Tuition: $200
Props & Puppetry
Grades 6–12
Thursdays, 4:15–5:15 p.m.
Instructors: Joe Ficarra and Patt Giblin
Tuition: $200
Contemporary Musical Theatre
Grades 8–12
Thursdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: Patt Giblin
Tuition: $200
Singing for the Stage
Grades K–3
Thursdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.
Instructor: Jordan Polefka
Tuition: $200
All classes meet once a week for 10 weeks. Space is limited, and early registration is strongly encouraged.
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