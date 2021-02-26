Broadway OUTSIDE The Barn Returns With Nicholas Rodriguez

Holmdel Theatre Company will kick off their 2021 Broadway Outside the Barn series with Nicholas Rodriguez: The First Time... on Saturday, April 24th at 7 PM ET. Making his Holmdel debut, the Broadway actor (Tarzan) will perform his acclaimed solo show to a socially distanced audience outside the Duncan Smith Theater.

Award-winning Broadway, TV, film actor and recording artist, Nicholas Rodriguez, explores life, love, and longing through an intimate evening featuring new interpretations of songs from the world of pop, jazz, folk and musical theatre. Join "the classic leading man" (Washington Post) as he performs a wide variety of music - John Denver to Joni Mitchell, Frankie Valli to Phantom of the Opera. You always remember your first time....

Best known for his television role, Nick Chavez, on ABC's "One Life to Live" (GLAAD Media Award, 2009 Visibility Award), Nicholas has enjoyed an extensive career on Broadway (Tarzan), film (Sex and the City 2), the concert stage (Birdland), and recently appeared opposite Holmdel Theatre favorite Alice Ripley in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nicholas to Holmdel, '' said Holmdel Theatre Company Executive Director Colleen Cook. "It's been almost a year since Broadway shut down and we, along with our audience, are craving live entertainment. We are pleased to be able to present such high caliber talent safely to our Holmdel community."

In order to provide the safest environment for its patrons, the wildly popular and award-winning series Broadway at the Barn has been temporarily renamed as Broadway Outside the Barn, taking place outside the intimate Duncan Smith Theater, a 125-year old renovated barn that has been transformed into a charming 99-seat theater. The set up will include socially distanced clearly marked out pods on the lawn and attendees will bring their own lawn chairs.

Tickets are $40 and now on sale online. Should the event be cancelled due to inclement weather, patrons will be issued full refunds. Sound and lighting design by HTC Technical Director Chris Szczerbienski. This installment of Broadway at the Barn is sponsored by Doreen DeMarco and Kimberly Ardise of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Fox & Roach Realtors. Additional information available at https://www.holmdeltheatrecompany.org/

Award-winning Broadway, TV, film actor and recording artist, Nicholas Rodriguez has sold out shows at Paper Mill Playhouse, Barrington Stage, Forestburgh Playhouse, Feinstein's-54 Below and several others. Recently, he completed a run as Joe Gillis opposite Tony winner and Holmdel favorite Alice Ripley in Sunset Boulevard at North Shore Music Theatre. Nicholas is perhaps best known for his role as Nick Chavez on ABC's One Life to Live (GLAAD Award). His other television credits include Tommy (CBS) and Madam Secretary (CBS). Film: Sex in the City II (also soundtrack), Still Here, Double Exposure. Broadway/National Tour: Tarzan and The Sound of Music (Captain Von Trapp) directed by Jack O' Brien. Off-Broadway: Toxic Avenger, Almost Heaven, Death For Five Voices,Collette Collage, Bajour. Carnegie Hall: Guys and Dolls. Tours: Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Hair. Regional: Carousel (Helen Hayes nomination), Destiny of Desire, Mother Courage and Her Children, Oklahoma! (Helen Hayes Award), My Fair Lady (Helen Hayes nomination) & Light in the Piazza at Arena Stage; The Ten Commandments at the Kodak Theatre; Paper Mill Playhouse, MUNY, Pittsburgh CLO, ZACH Theatre, North Shore Music Theatre. His debut CD The First Time... is available at www. psclassics.com. Nicholas has a BM and MM in Vocal Performance from the University of Texas at Austin. As an educator, he's taught master classes at universities and performing arts centers across the world and served as artistic director for the Broadway Dreams Foundation for four years.