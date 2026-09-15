Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Melba Moore and More to Join Ben Vereen Celebration at NJPAC

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The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert on Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. This special one-night only celebration is part of NJPAC's 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival (Nov 6-22). Several of today's leading Broadway stars and vocalists unite for a spectacular birthday bash performance toasting the legendary actor/dancer/singer Ben Vereen who turns 80 on October 10, 2026.

Performances by: Ben Vereen, vocals (Pippin, Hair, Fosse, Wicked); Karrin Allyson, vocals (5-time Grammy nominee); Shoshana Bean, vocals (Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, The Lost Boys); Melba Moore, vocals (Hair, Purlie, Les Miserables); Stephanie Pope, vocals (Chicago, Fosse, Kiss of the Spider Woman); Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocals (Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime); Lillias White, vocals (The Life, Dreamgirls, Fela!, Hadestown); Andy Farber Orchestra, and more TBA…

Ben Vereen has appeared in some of the most groundbreaking works in musical theater and film. He originated Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, won a Tony Award for Pippin and dazzled in everything from Hair to Fosse to Wicked. In addition, there have been his unforgettable roles in the Bob Fosse film All That Jazz, the landmark TV series Roots and the 2026 hit series The Gray House. On stage or screen, Ben Vereen has been at the center of American cultural history. He'll be joined by an all-star lineup of special guests and the Andy Farber Orchestra, performing songs from Vereen's career on Broadway, film and TV.

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