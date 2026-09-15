 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Melba Moore and More to Join Ben Vereen Celebration at NJPAC

Performers also include Stephanie Pope, Shoshana Bean and more.

By:
Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Melba Moore and More to Join Ben Vereen Celebration at NJPAC

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present Ben Vereen's 80th Birthday Concert on Saturday, November 21 at 8:00 p.m. This special one-night only celebration is part of NJPAC's 2026 TD James Moody Jazz Festival (Nov 6-22). Several of today's leading Broadway stars and vocalists unite for a spectacular birthday bash performance toasting the legendary actor/dancer/singer Ben Vereen who turns 80 on October 10, 2026.

Performances by: Ben Vereen, vocals (Pippin, Hair, Fosse, Wicked); Karrin Allyson, vocals (5-time Grammy nominee); Shoshana Bean, vocals (Wicked, Mr. Saturday Night, The Lost Boys); Melba Moore, vocals (Hair, Purlie, Les Miserables); Stephanie Pope, vocals (Chicago, Fosse, Kiss of the Spider Woman); Brian Stokes Mitchell, vocals (Man of La Mancha, Kiss Me Kate, Ragtime); Lillias White, vocals (The Life, Dreamgirls, Fela!, Hadestown); Andy Farber Orchestra, and more TBA…

Ben Vereen has appeared in some of the most groundbreaking works in musical theater and film. He originated Judas in Jesus Christ Superstar, won a Tony Award for Pippin and dazzled in everything from Hair to Fosse to Wicked. In addition, there have been his unforgettable roles in the Bob Fosse film All That Jazz, the landmark TV series Roots and the 2026 hit series The Gray House. On stage or screen, Ben Vereen has been at the center of American cultural history. He'll be joined by an all-star lineup of special guests and the Andy Farber Orchestra, performing songs from Vereen's career on Broadway, film and TV.Brian Stokes Mitchell, Lillias White, Melba Moore and More to Join Ben Vereen Celebration at NJPAC Image

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on New Jersey Performing Arts Center
Upcoming Shows
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
Hollywood Hits: From West Side Story to Spirited Away
10/11 - 10/11/2026
Dodge Poetry Festival
10/15 - 10/17/2026
Recent Articles
NJPAC Arts Education Programs to Begin Fall Semester
NJPAC Arts Education Programs to Begin Fall Semester
9/14/2026
Fado Star Mariza to Return to NJPAC
Fado Star Mariza to Return to NJPAC
9/9/2026

Local Shows
A Beat of Our Own in New Jersey A Beat of Our Own
McCarter Theatre Center (10/07-10/25)
Jessica Vosk in New Jersey Jessica Vosk
Mayo Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
What the Constitution Means to Me in New Jersey What the Constitution Means to Me
Pioneer Productions Company/Morris Museum (9/19-9/20) PHOTOS
The Lost Virginity Tour in New Jersey The Lost Virginity Tour
Barn Theatre (9/18-10/04) PHOTOS
The Old Ladies Bar in New Jersey The Old Ladies Bar
Players Guild of Leonia (9/18-9/27) PHOTOS
Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour in New Jersey Shoshana Bean Only Smoke Tour
Union County Performing Arts Center (9/18-9/18)
C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters in New Jersey C.S. Lewis' The Screwtape Letters
New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (11/06-11/06)
The American Soldier in New Jersey The American Soldier
Cape May Stage (10/23-10/25)
Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky in New Jersey Xian Zhang Conducts Tchaikovsky
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (5/15-5/15)
Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances in New Jersey Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (11/19-11/19)
View All Shows Add a Show

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Buy Tickets