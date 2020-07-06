Black Box Performing Arts Center to Present Free Online Shakespeare Readings

Black Box Performing Arts Center has delivered high-octane, professional free Shakespeare to various Bergen County parks for the past two summers. In the wake of COVID-19, the uniquely collaborative group of theater makers have revamped their annual summer festival for this year's Shakespeare in the Park Bergen County 2020. Before performing outside in - still hopefully - August and September, BBPAC will present free online readings of "The Henry Trilogy," Shakespeare's renown history plays in chronological order throughout the rest of July!

All readings are Wednesdays at 8:00PM ET, as follows:

Richard II: July 15

Henry IV (parts 1 and 2): July 22

Henry V: July 29

Tune in each week to the recurring Zoom meeting:

Meeting ID: 892 7172 2276

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89271722276

For ten weeks throughout Covid-19, Black Box PAC teamed up with the Englewood Public Library to present free weekly readings of condensed Shakespeare works. They were successful public events, which prompted BBPAC to add this online component as a start to this year's summer festival. The July readings are curated and rehearsed under the guidance of Dramaturg Bess Miller and BBPAC's Director of Shakespeare Programming Michael Gardiner, and all feature an eclectic group of professional actors from New Jersey and New York. Over the three weeks, the performers will reprise their characters throughout Shakespeare's epic meditation on leadership, loyalty, and what it means to speak truth to power.



Black Box Performing Arts Center is a 501(c)3 non profit theater company. They are able to present free summer Shakespeare with the support of the Puffin Foundation and the Northern New Jersey Community Foundation COVID-19 Rapid Response Fund. For more information, please visit www.BlackBoxPAC.com or email BlackBoxPAC@gmail.com.

