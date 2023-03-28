Billy Martin Creative Workshop and Solo Show Comes to The Black Box of Englewood This Weekend

Tickets are now on sale two remarkable events at The Black Box's new Englewood space, located on the 2nd Floor at 8 East Palisade Ave (between Van Brunt and Dean Street).

This Saturday, April 1st, Medeski Martin & Wood's Billy Martin -- a long-time Bergen County resident -- will offer a creative workshop from 3 to 5PM that afternoon, and later that evening, he will perform a solo set at 8PM, a unique performance utilizing percussion instruments, found objects, voice, flutes, bird calls, and more!

The workshop -- open to all soundmakers ages 13 and up -- is a two hour experience that will utilize Rhythmic Harmony, a new strategy/method developed by Billy Martin to engage people of all backgrounds who want to get in touch with creativity and performance art.

SPECIAL OFFER: If you attend this workshop, the 8pm Solo Show by Billy Martin is FREE to attend!

Designed for people of all ages and backgrounds, this mind-blowing, unique, and soulful solo performance at 8PM that evening will take you to places beyond the imagination -- all continuing an ongoing residency for Mr. Martin at The Black Box.

The workshop is limited to 25 participants and costs $75 per registrant; the solo performance is just $20 general admission/$15 for students at www.blackboxpac.com.

For all Black Box events, advance tickets are available until two hours before show times, with CASH or VENMO accepted at the door.

For further information on The Black Box's 2023 Season of new and under produced works by world-class writers and artists, please visit www.blackboxpac.com, email blackboxpac@gmail.com, call (201) 569-2070, and check us out on socials @blackboxpac.

