Billy Joel Tribute WE MAY BE RIGHT Comes to Drew University

NJ's Premier Billy Joel Tribute Band, We May Be Right, is coming to Drew University. Experience the legendary "Piano Man" brought to life with as We May Be Right takes the stage. Enjoy hits and love songs like "Just the Way You Are," "She's Got a Way," "Honesty," and "The Longest Time." The performance is on February 15, 2025.

Led by keyboardist and lead vocalist Karl Dietel, a 20-year music veteran with classical training, this show is not to be missed. Karl, a pianist since age 6, has toured nationally and founded the Billy Joel Tribute band, We May Be Right. He's featured on over 20 indie CDs, including his 2007 release "Please Allow Me To Introduce Myself."

Joining him are:

• Perry Andrews - Saxophonist and Jazz Performance graduate from Rutgers.

• Derek Davodowich - Versatile guitarist and Berklee College of Music graduate.

• Luke Kessel - Renowned touring and session player known for his Jazz and Motown/Funk style.

• Andy Janowiak - Percussionist, engineer, and arranger who performed with the late Bernie Worrell.

