Big Band Holiday Concerts Come to the Music Mountain Theatre This Month

One weekend only, December 17 - 19, Music Mountain Theatre will continue the spirit of the season with their annual Holiday Concert!

Audiences are in for a wonderful afternoon or evening as some of MMT's resident company members and performers from this season take the stage to sing your Holiday favorites such as 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year', 'Jingle Bells', 'I'll be home for Christmas' and many more! The singers will be shining bright as they are joined on stage by a 21-piece band led by Patrick Tice-Carroll. Performing in the concert will be Jenna Alvino, Lauren Brader, Jordan Brennan, Rhett Commodaro, Jill Gibilisco, Jenn Gursky, Patrick Mertz, Louis Palena, Katie Rochon and Bill Weir.

Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturdays and Sundays at 3 PM.

The Holiday Concert will be the final show of Music Mountain Theatre's 2021 Season. The 2022 season will begin on January 7th with Noises Off, a play that has been hailed as the funniest farce ever written.

The full 2022 season brings an exciting variety of audience favorites to the main stage! Join us for a new season of musicals, plays, concerts and children's theatre. Subscribe and save with a subscription package for next season! 2022 subscriptions are Valid from January 2022 to December 2022 and can be purchased by visiting musicmountaintheatre.org, in person at the box office, or calling 609.397.3337.

Music Mountain Theatre has remained committed to its mission of enriching, educating, and entertaining the community through the appreciation of the arts during this difficult time. The Theatre strives to provide a safe environment for all with rigorous cleaning procedures and more recently, the installation of state-of-the-art air scrubbers to increase indoor air quality and reduce contaminants. In an abundance of caution & based on CDC recommendations as well as a desire to protect the health and welfare of all, face masks will be required for audience members.

Music Mountain Theatre is located at 1483 NJ-179 in Lambertville, New Jersey.