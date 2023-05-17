BergenPAC Special Needs Students Showcase Returns

The event took place on May 7.

Students with special needs from across the region lit up the bergenPAC stage as the Voices in Harmony showcase returned on May 7.

This was the fourth year of the awe-inspiring production after the pandemic forced a hiatus. Students from 14 public and private schools with different types of disabilities took the stage to sing and dance in front of their friends and families.

bergenPAC teaching artists help the students prepare during the year so they can be ready their day in the spotlight.

"I felt immeasurably proud of my students and their accomplishment. It's not easy to get up there on stage, yet they did with so much grace and joy," said Saloney Ginger, a bergenPAC teaching artist who has worked with The Felician School for Exceptional Children in Lodi since 2018. "I have had the pleasure of dancing with them weekly in preparation and started each rehearsal by asking, 'We are going to dance with our what?' and they would answer each time with a resounding, 'Our hearts!', and they certainly did."

Voices in Harmony is a unique program at the heart of bergenPAC's mission to make the arts accessible to everyone in the community.

"This is one of the most meaningful experiences bergenPAC creates. It's always a joy to see these students enjoy themselves creatively as they also build their confidence," said Becky Serico, Director of Education at bergenPAC's Performing Arts School. "We are excited to see its return and look forward to making it even bigger next year."

Voices in Harmony was supported by Visions Federal Credit Union.

Participating schools:

Bergen Boulevard School (Ridgefield)

Bergenfield High School

Felician School for Exceptional Children

Garfield High School

Lindbergh Elementary School

Lyndhurst High School

Lyndhurst Middle School

Palisades Park JR/ SR High School

Pompton Lakes High School

Ridgefield Memorial High School

Ridgefield Park High School

Shaler Academy (Ridgefield)

Slocum Skewes (Ridgefield)

Teaneck High School



Recommended For You