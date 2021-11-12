Bergen PAC to Present BECAUSE IT'S CHRISTMAS: AN EVENING WITH ROBERT BANNON

Bergen Performing Arts Center will present "Because It's Christmas" - an evening with Robert Bannon to benefit their Performing Arts School choir on Friday, December 12, 2021 at 7:00pm. The Bergen County native is a Saturday Night Live Actor and Musical Theater performer who's been seen on stage in the classics "Rent," "We Will Rock You," "The Music Man," and more.

Robert Bannon will perform songs from his debut release "Unfinished Business," including the original, "I Think That He Knew," an original song and video that went viral and is accepted in over 15 Film Festivals. See Bannon perform holiday favorites and classics with special guests from bergenPAC's performing arts school. Expect an engaging evening celebrating the holiday season.

"In a time when truth and authenticity are constantly questioned, Robert Bannon speaks from his heart and sings from his core. He is a refreshing and beautiful artist. Robert is the kind of artist we need right now," said Matt Gould, Composer/Playwright.

Robert Bannon, an accomplished musical theater and cabaret singer, is enjoying sweet success on his newest original single, "I Think He Knew Me." The song explores the complicated relationship between a father and son where he reveals to his father that he is gay. His father attempts to understand why his son is gay, showcasing the complications that many families face in the LGBTQ+ community. In the music video, Bannon brings his song to life with emotional visuals, telling an important story about pride and acceptance that has since garnered over 64,000 views. The track is featured on Bannon's debut album, Unfinished Business, a collection of cover songs by various American Songbook crowd pleasers, featuring duets with Grammy nominee Jane Monheit and accomplished vocalist Loren Smith.

Bannon has also experienced success on his debut single, "From A Distance", a powerful rendition of the famous Bette Midler song, featuring his extraordinary voice and heartfelt vocal delivery. The song is a tribute to healthcare workers and their hard work during the year of 2020, providing an unforgettable, uplifting soundtrack to a tumultuous year. The music video quickly went viral and has accumulated over 75,000 views.

Unfinished Business is available to stream on all DSP platforms.

For tickets visit www.bergenpac.org