Bergen County Players to Present ESCAPE WITH RUPERT HOLMES FESTIVAL

The festival will kick off with an archival performance of THE MYSTERY OF EDWIN DROOD, Saturday, September 12 and 13 at 8PM.

Social distancing measures aimed at reducing the spread of novel coronavirus have closed venues and postponed events around the world. Fortunately, many institutions and theaters are planning ways to keep entertaining its patrons, including the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players (BCP) since 1949. In these unprecedented times, BCP is dedicated to carrying on its legacy of presenting the best of the performing arts for the enrichment of the community.

As part of its continuing effort to offer in-depth and accessible virtual content that engages theater audiences and artists in a meaningful way during this period of social distancing, Bergen County Players is pleased to announce the Escape With Rupert Holmes Festival, a live-streaming series of three of Rupert Holmes' popular musicals and thrillers produced at BCP. Running over three consecutive weekends, BCP will kick off the Festival with its 2018 production of the five-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy The Mystery of Edwin Drood on September 12 at 8PM and again on September 13 at 8PM. The Festival continues with BCP archival recordings of Rupert Holmes' popular comedy thrillers Thumbs! (2001) on September 19 and 20 at 8PM, and Accomplice (1992) on September 26 and 27 at 8PM. Those interested in obtaining a virtual "ticket" to BCP's Escape With Rupert Holmes Festival! may go to www.bcplayers.org/escape-with-rupert-holmes-festival/. The Festival will be free of charge.

With Book, Music and Lyrics written by Rupert Holmes, and directed by Steve Bell of Hackensack, The Mystery of Edwin Drood is based on an unfinished novel by Charles Dickens. Because the story was never finished, the mystery of who killed Edwin Drood is left to the audience to solve. Since multiple endings were archived, online viewers will have the chance to vote for an alternate ending by choosing a different murderer immediately following the livestream of BCP's original performance.

Rupert Holmes is the singer/songwriter of the megahit "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)," the only song to reach #1 on the Billboard Hotlist for two consecutive decades. A former Bergen County resident and an ardent supporter of BCP, Holmes is perhaps best known in the theater world as the first sole winner of Tony Awards for Best Book, Best Music and Best Lyrics for a single show (Drood), which also won the Tony and Drama Desk Award for Best Broadway Musical. For Drood, Holmes also received identical Drama Desk Awards, as well as the Award for Orchestrations. His comedy-drama about the life of comedian George Burns, Say Goodnight, Gracie, earned him a Tony nomination for Best Play and won the National Broadway Theatre Award for Best Play. His stage comedy-thrillers Accomplice (Edgar Award winner) and Solitary Confinement broke existing box office records for the Kennedy Center and The Pasadena Playhouse, with both shows enjoying runs on Broadway, while Curtains (with music and lyrics by Kander and Ebb) won Holmes the Drama Desk award for Best Book of a Musical, as well as two further Tony nominations. In a unique collaboration between Holmes and The Players, the devious comedy-thriller Thumbs! was written expressly for BCP by Holmes, and had its world premiere at BCP's Little Firehouse Theatre in 2001.

UPCOMING BCP ORIGINAL VIRTUAL PREMIERES (dates to be announced)

STORYTIME AT BEDTIME

This Fall, Bergen County Players is proud to present Storytime at Bedtime, a virtual storytelling series scheduled for Sunday evenings. Storytime at Bedtime is an online video series where BCP actors will present virtual readings of children's books in a creative and family friendly format. Storytime at Bedtime is a perfect way for parents and children to share great books and a theatrical experience. Directed by Alyson Cohn.

EVENING OF SPOKEN WORD

In collaboration with Ariel Guidry, Crystal Letters, and RescuePoetix, BCP is taking poetry to a whole new level, with its first-ever, virtual, Evening of Spoken Word, performed by a diverse group of local artists, showcasing original works of poetry and verse. More details to follow in the weeks to come! Coordinated by Jenna Stewart and Richard Ciero.

MUSICAL ENCORES

BCP will be reprising favorite moments from past musicals as the original performers on our stage re-create their roles through song. Selections will date back to 1989's Little Shop of Horrors up to this past season's Pippin. Directed by Steve Bell.

Those interested in supporting Bergen County Players with a tax deductible donation can do so at www.bcplayers.org/donate/.

