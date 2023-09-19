Bergen County Players Host RENT Post-Show Talkback and Q&A With Tony Award-Winning Wilson Jermaine Heredia

Bergen County Players will host a post-show talkback and Q&A with original RENT cast member Wilson Jermaine Heredia on Friday, September 22. Moderated by director Steve Bell, the talkback will immediately follow Friday night's performance. BCP, one of America's longest-running little theater companies, opened its 91st season to raves with Jonathan Larson's RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical that shaped a generation of audiences. RENT runs thru Saturday, October 14 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell with shows on Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm and Sunday afternoons at 2pm. Tickets to RENT, priced at $29.00, can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.

Wilson Jermaine Heredia is a Tony Award winning actor, best known for originating the role of Angel in RENT on Broadway and film. He has appeared in several films, including his portrayal of Cha-Cha, the ag queen, in 1999's Flawless, where he worked opposite former RENT castmate Daphne Rubin-Vega. Along with five other principal members of the original Broadway cast, Heredia appeared in the film release of RENT, directed by Chris Columbus. Theater credits include his 1996 Tony Award, Obie, and Drama Desk Award winning role as Angel in RENT; La Cage Aux Folles; Camelot; and Annie. Heredia also originated the role of Angel in RENT at London's Shaftesbury Theatre in the West End theater district. TV Credits include Blind Spot, Banshee on Cinemax, and Medium. Film Credits include Red Butterfly and Rainbow Bridge Motel.

With music, book and lyrics by Jonathan Larson, direction by Steve Bell, musical direction by Will Rich, and choreography by Diana Baer, this timeless musical reminds us to measure our lives with the only thing that truly matters - love. Based loosely on Puccini's La Bohème, RENT follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians struggling to survive and create in New York's Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. How these young bohemians negotiate their dreams, loves, and conflicts provides the narrative thread to this groundbreaking musical. This is theater at its best - exuberant, passionate, and joyous.

The talented cast of RENT includes Damon Quattrocchi of Stony Point, NY as Roger, Brendan Stackhouse of West New York, NJ as Mark, Na'Jee Tariq of Newark as Collins, Paul Aiello of Little Falls as Benny, Veronica Franco of Morristown as Joanne, Richard Rivera, Jr. of Clifton as Angel, Johanna Ocampo of Saddle Brook as Mimi, Nina LaBarre of Westwood as Maureen, Caelen Mahoney of Saddle Brook as Mark's mom and others, Amoria Burks of Teaneck as Mrs. Jefferson and others, Jack Dossett of South Orange as Gordon and others, Carlos Palencia, Jr. of Fair Lawn as Steve and others, Michael Fleischer of Tenafly as Paul and others, Melissa Miller of River Vale as Alexi and others, and Stephen Burke of Secaucus as Mr. Jefferson and others.

TICKET AND SCHEDULE INFORMATION



• All performances take place at The Little Firehouse Theatre at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, home to the Bergen County Players since 1949. Performance times are Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. The matinee on 9/24 is at 1pm due to the Jewish holiday.

• Tickets for Rent are $29 for all performances. Tickets can be purchased online at Click Here, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours. Visa, Master Card, and American Express are accepted.

• BCP's popular Questions & Artists talkback session with cast and crew will be held following the performances on Friday, September 22 and Friday, September 29.

• Those interested in Group Sales or benefit theater parties can call (201) 261-4200 (option #6)

• BCP offers seating to accommodate patrons who are mobility impaired and can transfer from a wheelchair. These seats can be purchased by calling the box office at 201-261-4200 and will be released for public sale two weeks prior to performance.

• Advance discount tickets for students age 25 and under with proper ID are available for $18 by phone or walk-up at every performance, pending seat availability. Not available online. There is a limit of one discount ticket per student ID.

• A new program is now available for qualified non-profit organizations to use one performance of each production as a fundraising event. The group will book all 200 seats at a deeply discounted price and then resell the tickets at a price of their choosing, with the difference in price kept by the group. The available date is the Thursday of each show's final weekend. Interested groups can email fundraising@bcplayers.org for more information.

• Parking is free for our patrons at the Park Avenue municipal lot, across the street, one-half block north of the theater, as well as street parking on Kinderkamack Road and various side streets, all within easy walking distance.

Further information can be found at Click Here

The Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.