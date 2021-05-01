Bergen County Players Academy To Continue Online Theater Classes Throughout May

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America 's longest-running little theater companies, has announced the continuation of its popular BCP Academy online classes in May. Classes designed for adults, teens and kids will continue to be delivered weekly starting May 3rd and will once again feature the same instructors and lessons utilized in BCP's in-person classes.

May classes include:

Improv and Acting - AGES 5-8

Mondays 5/3 - 5/24 4:15 - 5:15pm

Instructor - Sarah Feinmark

This class focuses on building skills of confidence, communication, self-expression, language, listening, sharing and teamwork. Students are welcomed into the magical world of theater and learn that drama class is a place where they can make new friends while learning how to sing, dance, and act. Classes will include theater games, the basics of improvisation, and simple stagecraft, culminating with a short presentation. New students are welcome.

Creating Drama - AGES 9-12

Wednesdays 5/5 - 5/26 4 - 5pm

Instructor - Staci Beth Block (Max. 10 students)

Let's "CREATE some DRAMA" as we focus on the basics of improvisation: listening, agreement, working as a team and "thinking out of the box." We will play super fun games and do activities that will help you engage your creativity. New students are welcome. May 12 class will be held at 6pm.

Editing ADULTS & TEENS **SOLD OUT**

Wednesdays 5/5 - 5/26 7 - 8pm Video

Instructor - Alan Zenreich (Max. 10 students)

So, you've recorded some video... now what do you do with it? This series will teach you the basics of video editing so you can present your finished video.You will download a free video editing program and learn how to combining video clips, trim unwanted sections, make titles, adjust sound, add transitions, effects, picture in picture (PiP) and more.

Developing a Character - ADULTS 18+ **SOLD OUT**

Thursdays 5/6 - 5/27 7:30 - 9pm

Instructor - Alan Demovsky (Max. 10 students)

We will concentrate on human nature and its various components. First looking at physical characteristics and then studying emotional behaviors. We will look at the many aspects of a person by writing a back story, a formal biography which will be instrumental in revealing a full three dimensional person. New students are welcome.

Your Musical Audition: How to Get the Part - ADULTS & TEENS

Thursdays 5/6 - 5/27 7:30 - 8:30pm

Instructor - Steve Bell (Max. 10 Students)

What can you expect when auditioning for a musical -- and how to prepare for it. We will look at all aspects of a musical audition - singing and song choice, movement and dance, reading and acting. Each student will have the opportunity to "audition".

Tuition is $40.00 for each 4-week class.

Required for all classes: Access to Zoom App on laptop, desktop, or phone.

Enrollment is ongoing, but spots are limited and are expected to sell out. Visit bcplayers.org for class listings, schedules and the registration form. Contact bcpcourses298@gmail.com for more information.